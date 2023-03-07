How to complete the Destiny 2 From Zero and To Hero quests in Lightfall

The Destiny 2 From Zero and To Hero quests are relatively short and simple quests that get you to loot Region chests, complete patrols, and eliminate Shadow Legion targets. Both Destiny 2 Lightfall quests have essentially the same steps and can be a little bit of a grind, but they’re great introductory quests to do between campaign missions to get acquainted with Neomuna. At the end of each of these Destiny 2 quests, Nimbus will also hand out a Deepsight Resonance version of some new Neomuna weapons, including the Strand Hand Cannon Round Robin. To help you get the Destiny 2 From Zero and To Hero quests done, we’ve laid out all the steps below and provided some tips to rapidly cross these off your Lightfall to-do list.

Destiny 2 From Zero quest guide

You can collect the Destiny 2 From Zero quest from Nimbus after you’ve completed Under Siege, the second Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign mission. For completing this quest, you’ll get the next quest – To Hero – and access to daily Neomuna bounties from Nimbus. They’ll also hand over a new Iterative Loop Fusion Rifle with Deepsight Resonance, so you can immediately dismantle it for progress towards the weapon crafting pattern. Here are all the From Zero steps you need to complete:

Loot three Region chests on Neomuna: Open any three of the nine golden Region chests hidden around the map. Their rough locations within Zephyr Concourse, Ahimsa Park, and Liming Harbor are marked on the map and they’re not too difficult to find.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Complete tasks for the Neomuni people: To progress this objective, you need to complete patrols and Public Events, open chests, and collect Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions. Stick on the Wombo Detector Ghost Mod and run around Neomuna completing Terminal Overload events, patrols, and public events, looting what you can on the way. Defeat Shadow Legionary Trask in Esi Terminal: From Zephyr Concourse, head through the doorway to the west that leads to Esi Terminal. Keep running through Esi Terminal until you reach an area that looks like a construction site and defeat the Esteemed Centurion and Shadow Legion Forces.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Return to Nimbus: Speak to them to complete the Destiny 2 From Zero quest and collect your Iterative Loop.

Destiny 2 To Hero quest guide

You can collect the Destiny 2 To Hero quest from Nimbus as soon as you finish From Zero. It’s very similar to the previous quest but takes a bit longer to complete. You’ll gain access to daily repeatable bounties from Nimbus, as well as a Deepsight Resonance version of the Round Robin Hand Cannon – a new Legendary weapon that deals Strand damage and is exclusive to Neomuna. Here are all the steps you need to complete:

Loot the six remaining Neomuna Region chests: Again, these chests will be roughly marked on your map. If you’ve already got all nine Neomuna Region chests, this step will be skipped! Complete tasks for the Neomuni people: As before, you must complete patrols and Public Events, open chests, and collect Cloud Accretions to progress this objective. It’s a bit of a grind but Terminal Overload completions will help quite significantly. Defeat Shadow Legionary Gha’ram on the Typhon Imperator: Head over to Ahimsa Park and go inside Calus’s colossal ship. You’ll find a darkness portal that’ll take you directly to an Esteemed Colossus and their Shadow Legion forces. Wipe them out to complete this step.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Return to Nimbus: Speak to the Cloud Strider to finish off the To Hero quest and get your Round Robin Hand Cannon with Deepsight Resonance.

With the Destiny 2 From Zero and To Hero Lightfall quests completed, you’ve proven yourself to the people of Neomuna and will have access to Nimbus’s daily bounties, so you can earn plenty of XP and Neomuna Rank as you play. To unlock the Polymorphic Shellcode bounty for access to the Partition mission, make sure you complete the Destiny 2 Bluejay quest. If you’ve already completed the Lightfall campaign, you’ll be earning lots of Strand Meditations as you patrol Neomuna, so make sure you know how to unlock Destiny 2 Strand Aspect, Fragments, and Grenades to bolster your new Subclass too.