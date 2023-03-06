How to complete the Destiny 2 Bluejay quest and get Polymorphic Shellcodes

The Destiny 2 Bluejay quest tasks you with gathering materials to create a Polymorphic Shellcode and play the weekly Partition mission. Thankfully, neither of these objectives are too difficult. Getting the Polymorphic Shellcode just requires you to kill stuff with Strand equipped in the Vex Incursion Zone and a Polymorphic Engine is obtained from the Terminal Overload Key chest – it’s far less of a grind than the Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest anyway. You can also repeat a part of this Destiny 2 quest to get the Polymorphic Shellcode again, allowing you to complete future Partition missions, so here are all the steps of the Destiny 2 Bluejay quest explained.

Before you set about getting your Polymorphic Shellcode, you’ll need to know what the current Vex Incursion Zone is to get some of the essential parts. If you don’t already know, one of the three main areas of Neomuna will be marked on the map as the current Vex Incursion Zone each week – you’ll notice a multi-coloured icon and streaks of colored light next to the designated area on the map. You’ll also be able to acquire this Polymorphic Shellcode once a week through a Destiny 2 Lightfall bounty and we’ve got details on that below.

Destiny 2 Bluejay quest guide

These are the objectives you need to complete to repair the Destiny 2 Bluejay memorial in Neomuna’s Hall of Heroes:

Visit Nimbus: They’ll tell you you need something called a Polymorphic Engine and Shellcode Fragments to enter a simulation within the VexNet created by Bluejay. Obtain Shellcode Fragments and a Polymorphic Engine: For the eight Shellcode Fragments, you just need to defeat enemies within the current Vex Incursion Zone while using a Strand Subclass. As for the Polymorphic Engine, that can be acquired by using a Terminal Overload Key to open the bonus chest at the end of a Terminal Overload event. These materials automatically combine into a Polymorphic Shellcode necessary for the next step.

Complete the Partition mission on Neomuna: Using your Polymorphic Shellcode, which acts as a one-time use key, you’ll be able to enter the weekly Partition mission. There are three variations of Partition but you can complete any version to reach the final stages of the Bluejay quest. Return to the Hall of Heroes and repair Maelstrom’s memorial: As previous Cloud Strider memorial quests, go back to the hall and repair Bluejay’s collapsed memorial. Return to Quinn: Wrap up the Destiny 2 Lightfall Bluejay quest by speaking to Quinn.

With Bluejay’s memorial fixed, there’s only one Cloud Strider memorial to fix and that’s Strider’s – the very first Cloud Strider. Fix their memorial in a quest and you’ll get your hands on the new Winterbite Exotic Glaive – it’s the first Stasis-damage Glaive and it goes in your heavy weapon slot! You should also complete the Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest to get the Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun and learn more about Rohan and Nimbus.

How to get Destiny 2 Polymorphic Shellcodes

Now that you’ve completed the Destiny 2 Bluejay quest, you will now have access to a bounty from Nimbus called ‘Vex Incursion Countermeasures’ that you can pick up once per week. Complete the bounty by repeating the same steps as in the Bluejay quest and you’ll get one Polymorphic Shellcode:

Obtain eight Shellcode Fragments by defeating enemies in the current Vex Incursion Zone while using a Strand Subclass.

Obtain a Polymorphic Engine by opening the Terminal Overload Key chest.

Turn in the completed bounty to get the Polymorphic Shellcode, giving you access to the weekly Partition mission. Once you’ve completed the mission, the item will have been consumed, so you can’t replay Partition just yet. Since this bounty is capped at one per week, you’ll need to wait until the following week to complete it again for another Polymorphic Shellcode, and therefore more rewards from Partition – including Strand meditations which you need to unlock Destiny 2 Strand Aspects and Fragments.

