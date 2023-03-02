How to unlock Strand in Destiny 2 Lightfall and spend Strand Meditations

To unlock Destiny 2 Strand, you first need to play through the Lightfall campaign, then you can spend meditations at the Pouka Pond to get Fragments and more. While you don’t unlock Strand properly until after the Destiny 2 Lightfall story, you will get a lot of time to mess around with it – in fact the Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong mission is one tough Strand training session. This’ll set you in good stead for when you gain access to the Pouka Pond to unlock the Aspects and Fragments necessary to create a top-tier Stand build. Here’s exactly how you unlock Strand in Destiny 2 Lightfall.



Minor Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign spoilers ahead!

How to get Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand

Unlocking Strand is one of the last things you’ll do in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, so you’re guided through the process but here’s what to expect after the final battle in the “Desperate Measures” campaign mission:

After heading to the Tower and speaking to the necessary characters there, head back to the Hall of Heroes on Neomuna. Stand by the cushions in front of the Pouka Pond and follow the ‘Meditate’ prompt to gain permanent access to your Strand Subclass. Access the Pouka Pond to get 500 Strand Meditations and use the Strand shop to buy upgrades.

(Image credit: Bungie)

That’s all you need to know about actually getting access to your Guardian’s Strand Subclass, but you’ll want to get Aspects and Fragments to create a powerful Destiny 2 Strand build for your Warlock, Titan, or Hunter. It’s important to note that to unlock Strand on your other characters, you’ll need to play through the Lightfall campaign again or pay money for the campaign skip option. Below we’ve got further details on buying these upgrades with Strand Meditations and some important limitations of this system.

How to get Destiny 2 Strand Meditations and spend them

(Image credit: Bungie)

Now you have access to the Pouka Pond which acts as the shop for Strand Aspects, Fragments, and Grenade abilities, and you need to spend Strand Meditations to unlock them all. Strand Meditations are earned from numerous sources:

Defeat enemies using Strand abilities anywhere in Destiny 2: Make sure you pick up the green items enemies drop as these are the Strand Meditations you need.

Make sure you pick up the green items enemies drop as these are the Strand Meditations you need. Complete activities on Neomuna: While in the designated Vex Incursion Zone area of Neomuna, extra Strand Meditations are earned from all sources.

While in the designated Vex Incursion Zone area of Neomuna, extra Strand Meditations are earned from all sources. Legendary campaign completion: Nimbus will gift you an extra 300 Strand Meditations for this achievement.

Nimbus will gift you an extra 300 Strand Meditations for this achievement. Neomuna Rank 18 reward: Increase your Neomuna Rank to 18 and then you can collect 200 Strand Meditations from Nimbus. Collecting Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions will help!

With Strand Meditations in your inventory, you can take them to the Pouka Pond to spend them. Here’s what you can buy and how much they cost:

Threadling and Shackle Grenades – 50 Strand Meditations each

– 50 Strand Meditations each 2 Aspects for your Class – 150 Strand Meditations each

– 150 Strand Meditations each 14 Fragments for your Class – 200 Strand Meditations each

= 3200 Strand Meditations in total per Class

(Image credit: Bungie)

However, there are two important things to note about Strand Fragments. Firstly, at the time of writing only six out of the 14 Fragments are available to unlock – another four are unlocked on March 7, and the final four are unlocked after a team wins the new Root of Nightmares Raid world first race (likely March 10 or 11). The other thing to know is that Fragment unlocks are not account-based. This means you’ll need to get even more Strand Meditations for each of your other characters to unlock the Fragments again. So it’s still quite the grind, although a bit less so compared to unlocking Stasis upgrades via the Destiny 2 Born in Darkness quest. Either way, Strand is fun and has great potential, so get those Fragments unlocked to sort a build!