Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong mission and Vex puzzles on Legendary

The Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong mission in the campaign features a few Vex lock puzzles that require you to destroy special Harpies in the correct order. Not only that, but this Destiny 2 mission is quite a tough one on Legendary difficulty, as you’ll be mastering the powers of Strand while also battling legions of Vex. Here’s what you need to know about getting through the Headlong mission in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, including the three Vex barrier codes.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong mission walkthrough

Destiny 2 Tormentors (Image credit: Bungie) You find any of them in this mission, but make sure you know how to kill Destiny 2 Tormentors

Headlong is one of the later missions in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign and sees you complete your Strand training with Osiris. You’ll do this by destroying a lot of Vex with Strand but along the way, you’ll encounter new lock puzzles that link to barriers that block your path. To unlock any of these barriers, you need to read the lock code made up of glowing or dim lights above the barrier from left to right, and then kill a matching combination of glowing Cation Harpies and regular Anion Harpies. Killing the Harpies in the wrong order causes them all to disappear and then respawn, resetting the puzzle lock.

After fighting through the Vex and solving their barrier puzzles, you’ll eventually end up in the VexNet training course which will test your ability to grapple around and use Strand destructively on waves of Vex – a challenging fight waits for you at the end, so we have some tips further down.

Destiny 2 Headlong Vex lock puzzle 1

(Image credit: Bungie)

You’ll encounter the first Destiny 2 Headlong Vex lock puzzle shortly after arriving at Liming Harbor. You need to destroy one glowing Cation Harpy, one Anion Harpy, then another Cation Harpy, in that order, to bring down the barrier.

Destiny 2 Headlong Vex lock puzzle 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

The second Destiny 2 Headlong Vex lock puzzle lock comes after fighting Vex outside the Radiosonde building. shortly after arriving at Liming Harbor. Kill three glowing Cation Harpies to bring down the barrier.

Destiny 2 Headlong Vex lock puzzle 3

(Image credit: Bungie)

You’ll reach the third and final Destiny 2 Headlong Vex lock puzzle lock a little way into the Radiosonde building. Kill one Cation, one Anion, another Cation, another Anion, and one more Cation Harpy to unlock the way into the VexNet for Osiris’s training program.

Destiny 2 Headlong Osiris’s Training Program

(Image credit: Bungie)

For the final part of the Destiny 2 Lightfall Headlong mission, you’ll complete a Strand training course as part of Osiris’s final training test. It’s quite easy in that you just need to use the Strand grapple to zip across the VexNet and kill some Goblins to progress. Eventually you’ll reach a circular arena with a red, rotating Vex laser grid and lots of Vex to fight over several waves. Here are some tips for getting through this tricky encounter: