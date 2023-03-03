Destiny 2 Lightfall Maelstrom quest guide and bonding with Strand sources

Destiny 2 Maelstrom is a grindy Lightfall quest with one step tasking you with bonding with Strand sources and scavenging stuff around the current Vex Incursion Zone on Neomuna. You’ll start this Destiny 2 Lightfall quest after completing the post-campaign ‘Welcome to the Hall of Heroes’ and ‘Stargazer’ quests, where you need to help Quinn Laghari repair memorials to past Cloud Striders and recover the vital data they hold. Maelstrom is the second of four of these Destiny 2 quests, and it’s a bit of a slog.

However, before getting into the Maelstrom quest steps, you need to know the basics of the Vex Incursion Zone as you must complete the following objectives within this zone. Each week, one of the three main areas of Neomuna will be marked on the map as the current Vex Incursion Zone with a multi-coloured icon and streaks of colored light. While you’re in this zone, Strand Meditation drops are increased, Strand sources appear, and Vex enemies will appear in greater numbers. With that out the way, here are all the steps for the Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest in Lightfall, and some tips to get it done quickly.

Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest steps guide

Here are the steps you need to complete to repair Maelstrom’s destroyed memorial:

Defend the current Vex Incursion Zone by completing Public Events, collecting Destiny 2 Cloud Accretions, and opening loot chests: This is the grindiest step of the quest, and I recommend that you equip the Wombo Detector Ghost mod and plunder chests and Cloud Accretions in the incursion zone, dipping into Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events and patrols – especially the gold ones – when possible. Each Cloud Accretion and chest seems to award 2% progress, while patrols award 4%. Terminal Overload can also grant progress, but only when you use a key to open the bonus chest. If you're not sure how to Bond with Strand sources then in the Vex Incursion Zone you can occasionally find green Strand energy sources to interact with and get a temporary boost to Strand ability regeneration. They’re often found on higher ground, and you just need to interact with two while patrolling the zone.

Complete the Lost Sector within the current Vex Incursion Zone: Find the appropriate Lost Sector and complete it like normal. Return to the Hall of Heroes and repair Maelstrom’s memorial: As with Stargazer, go back to the hall and interact with the collapsed memorial to repair it. Return to Quinn: Wrap up the Destiny 2 Lightfall Maelstrom quest by speak to Quinn.

With Maelstrom’s memorial repaired, you can now move onto fixing the next one for Bluejay. After that, you can work on repairing the final memorial and unlocking the new Winterbite Exotic Glaive – it’s the first Stasis-damage Glaive and it goes in your heavy weapon slot! Make sure you also work through the Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest to get the Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun.

