Everything we know about the new Strand Subclasses in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Strand Subclasses for Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans are arriving with Lightfall, bringing plenty of seeking projectiles, exploding Tangles, and high-mobility grappling hooks. Each of the three Strand Subclasses for Destiny 2 – Broodweaver, Threadrunner, and Berserker – are very distinct from one another, focusing on different aspects of Strand, from movement, to weaving objects, to applying the new verbs and keywords. Since Lightfall is yet to launch, we don’t know everything about Strand just yet, but Bungie have revealed plenty of details so far. Here’s everything we know about the three Destiny 2 Strand Subclasses.

Destiny 2 Strand explained

(Image credit: Bungie)

Strand is the latest Subclass to be added to the game, and its arriving with Destiny 2 Lightfall. Guardians will learn about and begin mastering this new psychic power over the course of the Lightfall campaign, but Bungie have shared the core Strand abilities available to each Destiny Class – we’ve also got to chat with two key designers at Bungie for a Destiny 2 Strand preview.



Aligning with all the current Destiny 2 elemental Subclasses, Strand brings its own set of unique ‘verbs’ – buffs, debuffs, and other effects – that are key to many abilities. These Strand verbs are:

Suspend: Enemies affected by Suspend are lifted off the ground and immobilized, preventing them from doing pretty much anything (in PvP, suspended players can still use weapons and have slowed movement).

Enemies affected by Suspend are lifted off the ground and immobilized, preventing them from doing pretty much anything (in PvP, suspended players can still use weapons and have slowed movement). Unravel: Affecting an enemy with Unravel and then attacking them further causes lashes of Strand threads to explode out and hit other targets, also unravelling them.

Affecting an enemy with Unravel and then attacking them further causes lashes of Strand threads to explode out and hit other targets, also unravelling them. Sever: Enemies under the effects of Sever deal reduced damage.

Enemies under the effects of Sever deal reduced damage. Tangle: Defeating any enemy affected by one of the above Strand debuffs creates a Strand orb known as a Tangle. Tangles can be shot or thrown, causing them to explode and deal damage to nearby enemies.

Defeating any enemy affected by one of the above Strand debuffs creates a Strand orb known as a Tangle. Tangles can be shot or thrown, causing them to explode and deal damage to nearby enemies. Woven Mail: A buff that provides extra damage resistance with a protective mesh of Strand. In PvP, Woven Mail’s damage reduction only applies to body damage – headshots and melee attacks deal full damage.

Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans also gain access to three Strand Grenade Abilities – Threadling Grenades, Shackle Grenades, and the grapple – as well as an array of Fragments to go along with your Aspects and boost your Strand power further. While not all the Fragments have been revealed just yet, some of their effects include creating Threadlings with finishers, gaining Woven Mail by picking up an Orb of Power, and activating your Grenade Ability to reload your weapon and briefly improve airborne effectiveness.

Destiny 2 Strand Warlock Subclass – Broodweaver

(Image credit: Bungie)

In short, the Destiny 2 Strand Warlock Subclass, Broodweaver, is all about creating and weaving little Threadling minions to seek and destroy foes. Broodweaver Warlocks have special Threadlings that return to them and become ‘perched’, sticking around to seek out a target later. The Broodweaver abilities and Aspects are:

Super Ability – Needlestorm: Conjure and launch a barrage of Strand spikes that detonate and reform into seeking Threadlings.

Conjure and launch a barrage of Strand spikes that detonate and reform into seeking Threadlings. Melee Ability – Arcane Needle: Throw out a tracking projectile that causes high damage and Unravels the target. This ability has three charges.

Throw out a tracking projectile that causes high damage and Unravels the target. This ability has three charges. Aspect 1 – Weaver’s Call: Casting a Rift creates three Threadling eggs which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Perched Threadlings are also converted into eggs.

Casting a Rift creates three Threadling eggs which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Perched Threadlings are also converted into eggs. Aspect 2 – Mindspun Invocation: Improves Grenade abilities; Threadling Grenades can be consumed to create a full set of perched Threadlings, Shackle Grenades can be consumed to gain a buff that causes you to create a Suspend detonation on every kill, and performing a grapple melee allows you to create three Threadling eggs from the target.

Destiny 2 Strand Hunter Subclass – Threadrunner

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Strand Subclass for Hunters, called Threadrunner, allows them to be movement masters, with powers that strongly revolve around the Strand grapple and mid-air combat. As a Threarunner Hunter, you’ll get the following abilities and Aspects:

Super Ability – Silkstrike: Create a Strand-powered rope dart that can use light and heavy attacks to target lone enemies or clusters of foes. Both attacks can also be used while airborne and Threadrunner Hunters can use their Grapple far more frequently.

Create a Strand-powered rope dart that can use light and heavy attacks to target lone enemies or clusters of foes. Both attacks can also be used while airborne and Threadrunner Hunters can use their Grapple far more frequently. Melee Ability – Threaded Spike: Throw a rope dart that ricochets between enemies, dealing damage and applying Sever. The dart then returns to the Hunter, granting Melee Ability energy for each enemy hit, but precisely catching the dart grants additional energy.

Throw a rope dart that ricochets between enemies, dealing damage and applying Sever. The dart then returns to the Hunter, granting Melee Ability energy for each enemy hit, but precisely catching the dart grants additional energy. Aspect 1 – Ensnaring Slam: From the air, slam down to the ground and Suspend all nearby enemies.

From the air, slam down to the ground and Suspend all nearby enemies. Aspect 2 – Widow’s Silk: Gain an additional Grenade Ability charge. The Threadrunner’s grapple also creates a persistent Tangle that any player can use. Grappling to it also fully refunds Grenade energy, allowing these Hunters to set up chains of grappling Tangles.

Destiny 2 Strand Titan Subclass – Berserker

(Image credit: Bungie)

Berserker is the Strand Subclass for Titans in Destiny 2. It combines survivability in the form of the Woven Mail buff with rapid, wild melee strikes to apply other Strand debuffs and wreck enemies. Berserker Titans get the following abilities and Aspects: