Destiny Rising codes (August 2025) and how to redeem them

Destiny Rising codes are currently in high demand, as this free-to-play mobile version of Bungie's space shooter has just had its launch into full access for all. As it has been developed and published by NetEase Games it's not surprising that there's an Exchange Reward redemption system built into it, however at the time of writing there are no Destiny Rising codes available. Naturally we're expecting that situation to change once things get up and running, so here's everything we know so far about redemption codes in Destiny Rising.

Destiny Rising codes

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

No Destiny Rising codes are currently available

At the time of writing on launch day, there have been no Destiny Rising codes released so far by either NetEase Games or Bungie. However, there is a full Exchange Reward redemption code system built into the game's menu, so it should only be a matter of time before they start getting revealed so you can use that – when they do, we'll add them here.

How to redeem codes in Destiny Rising

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

To redeem codes in Destiny Rising, you need to be in gameplay mode as there doesn't appear to be a way to do this from the main game menu, so if this is your first visit you'll need to watch/skip the opening cinematics until you can take control. Tap the cog icon we've highlighted in the bottom-left corner of the screen, then scroll down the settings menu to find 'Other' at the bottom of the list, before hitting REDEEM in the top right corner of the screen to bring up the Exchange Reward redemption code window. This is where you'll be able to type in Destiny Rising codes, to add them to your account.

Expired Destiny Rising codes

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

There are currently no expired Destiny Rising codes, as none have been released as yet. Once they become available, they will eventually make their way down into this section for reference.

