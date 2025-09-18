All Destiny Rising Exotic weapons and how to get them

Exotics in Destiny Rising are the most powerful weapons, and you can get them from a number or sources

Destiny Rising Exotics
(Image credit: NetEase Games)
Destiny Rising Exotic weapons are in high demand, as they have always represented the pinnacle of weaponry across the series by providing high damage output and rare traits, as well as acting as a status symbol for the player wielding them. There are plenty of these 6 star rarity weapons available, but tracking them down can be a challenging process. To help you out with that, here are the different ways you can get Exotics in Destiny Rising, as well as a complete list of the Exotics available so far.

How to get Exotics in Destiny Rising

Earning Destiny Rising Exotics via the 14-Day Log-In

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

There are three main routes for obtaining Exotic weapons in Destiny Rising, with the first (and easiest) being to complete the 14-Day Sign In event by logging in each day. On both Day 7 and Day 14 you'll receive an Exotic Choice Engram, and each lets you pick one of three Exotics: Borealis, Crimson, or The Huckleberry.

Earning Destiny Rising Exotics via the Seasonal Battle Pass

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

The second way to get Destiny Rising Exotics is to earn them through the seasonal Battle Pass, and while those who purchase the Premium Battle Pass will get them quicker (currently level 10) it's still possible to earn Exotics on the free-to-play track if you complete it all the way to level 50. In the opening season Furies III is available via this route, so do what you can to keep your progress moving before the pass expires on October 9.

The third and final way to earn Exotics in Destiny Rising is to complete end-game activities to receive Exotic Weapon Engrams, though you'll need to finish most of the Main Story missions to reach that point. Once Chapter 4-2 and the Armageddon mission have been beaten, you'll have access to the Gauntlet Ops and Legendary Campaign modes where completed activities provide Exotic Weapon Engrams as rewards.

All Destiny Rising Exotics

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

In the table below, I've listed all of the Destiny Rising Exotics that have been discovered so far, along with details of the type of weapon they are, which characters are able to use them, and the source(s) they can be obtained from:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Exotic

Type

Element

DPS

Used By

Source

Borealis

Sniper Rifle

Void

401

Tan-2, Umeko

Exotic Weapon Engram

The Chaperone

Shotgun

Void

737

Gwynn, Xuan Wei

Exotic Weapon Engram

Concerto

Sidearm

Void

258

Gwynn

Exotic Weapon Engram, Store Bundle Purchase

Crimson

Hand Cannon

Arc

469

Attal

Exotic Weapon Engram

Furies III

Pulse Rifle

Solar

302

Estela, Kabr

Battle Pass

Gallows

Machine Gun

Void

966

Estela, Kabr

Exotic Weapon Engram

Heir Apparent

Machine Gun

Solar

963

Estela, Kabr

Exotic Weapon Engram

The Huckleberry

Submachine Gun

Void

394

Jolder, Ning Fei

Exotic Weapon Engram

Izanagi's Burden

Sniper Rifle

Solar

334

Tan-2, Umeko

Exotic Weapon Engram

Jötunn

Fusion Rifle

Solar

660

Xuan Wei

Exotic Weapon Engram

Mahamayuri

Auto Crossbow

Arc

1046

Ning Fei

Exotic Weapon Engram

Octant Riot Disperser

Shotgun

Arc

895

Gwynn, Xuan Wei

Exotic Weapon Engram

The Old Prefect

Hand Cannon

Solar

589

Attal

Exotic Weapon Engram

Partridge Sky

Sword

Solar

1014

Finnala, Jolder

Exotic Weapon Engram

Polaris Lance

Scout Rifle

Solar

338

Tan-2, Umeko

Exotic Weapon Engram

Riskrunner

Submachine Gun

Arc

360

Jolder, Ning Fei

Exotic Weapon Engram

Royal Contravene

Linear Fusion Rifle

Arc

454

Attal

Exotic Weapon Engram

Satiyaaliksni Smart Bomb

Grenade Launcher

Arc

644

Wolf

Campaign Mission

Sweet Business

Auto Rifle

Solar

257

Finnala, Wolf

Exotic Weapon Engram

Two-Tailed Fox

Rocket Launcher

Void

680

Ikora

Exotic Weapon Engram

Targeting specific Exotic weapons from this list can be tricky, as obtaining a majority of them involves getting lucky with an Exotic Weapon Engram and earning a character who can actually use it from the game's gacha system, but if you keep plugging away then you should get there eventually.

