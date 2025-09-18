All Destiny Rising Exotic weapons and how to get them

Destiny Rising Exotic weapons are in high demand, as they have always represented the pinnacle of weaponry across the series by providing high damage output and rare traits, as well as acting as a status symbol for the player wielding them. There are plenty of these 6 star rarity weapons available, but tracking them down can be a challenging process. To help you out with that, here are the different ways you can get Exotics in Destiny Rising, as well as a complete list of the Exotics available so far.

How to get Exotics in Destiny Rising

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

There are three main routes for obtaining Exotic weapons in Destiny Rising, with the first (and easiest) being to complete the 14-Day Sign In event by logging in each day. On both Day 7 and Day 14 you'll receive an Exotic Choice Engram, and each lets you pick one of three Exotics: Borealis, Crimson, or The Huckleberry.

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

The second way to get Destiny Rising Exotics is to earn them through the seasonal Battle Pass, and while those who purchase the Premium Battle Pass will get them quicker (currently level 10) it's still possible to earn Exotics on the free-to-play track if you complete it all the way to level 50. In the opening season Furies III is available via this route, so do what you can to keep your progress moving before the pass expires on October 9.

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

The third and final way to earn Exotics in Destiny Rising is to complete end-game activities to receive Exotic Weapon Engrams, though you'll need to finish most of the Main Story missions to reach that point. Once Chapter 4-2 and the Armageddon mission have been beaten, you'll have access to the Gauntlet Ops and Legendary Campaign modes where completed activities provide Exotic Weapon Engrams as rewards.

All Destiny Rising Exotics

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

In the table below, I've listed all of the Destiny Rising Exotics that have been discovered so far, along with details of the type of weapon they are, which characters are able to use them, and the source(s) they can be obtained from:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Exotic Type Element DPS Used By Source Borealis Sniper Rifle Void 401 Tan-2, Umeko Exotic Weapon Engram The Chaperone Shotgun Void 737 Gwynn, Xuan Wei Exotic Weapon Engram Concerto Sidearm Void 258 Gwynn Exotic Weapon Engram, Store Bundle Purchase Crimson Hand Cannon Arc 469 Attal Exotic Weapon Engram Furies III Pulse Rifle Solar 302 Estela, Kabr Battle Pass Gallows Machine Gun Void 966 Estela, Kabr Exotic Weapon Engram Heir Apparent Machine Gun Solar 963 Estela, Kabr Exotic Weapon Engram The Huckleberry Submachine Gun Void 394 Jolder, Ning Fei Exotic Weapon Engram Izanagi's Burden Sniper Rifle Solar 334 Tan-2, Umeko Exotic Weapon Engram Jötunn Fusion Rifle Solar 660 Xuan Wei Exotic Weapon Engram Mahamayuri Auto Crossbow Arc 1046 Ning Fei Exotic Weapon Engram Octant Riot Disperser Shotgun Arc 895 Gwynn, Xuan Wei Exotic Weapon Engram The Old Prefect Hand Cannon Solar 589 Attal Exotic Weapon Engram Partridge Sky Sword Solar 1014 Finnala, Jolder Exotic Weapon Engram Polaris Lance Scout Rifle Solar 338 Tan-2, Umeko Exotic Weapon Engram Riskrunner Submachine Gun Arc 360 Jolder, Ning Fei Exotic Weapon Engram Royal Contravene Linear Fusion Rifle Arc 454 Attal Exotic Weapon Engram Satiyaaliksni Smart Bomb Grenade Launcher Arc 644 Wolf Campaign Mission Sweet Business Auto Rifle Solar 257 Finnala, Wolf Exotic Weapon Engram Two-Tailed Fox Rocket Launcher Void 680 Ikora Exotic Weapon Engram

Targeting specific Exotic weapons from this list can be tricky, as obtaining a majority of them involves getting lucky with an Exotic Weapon Engram and earning a character who can actually use it from the game's gacha system, but if you keep plugging away then you should get there eventually.

Not happy with your initial Draws for characters and other resources? Then there is a Destiny Rising reroll option available.

