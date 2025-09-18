All Destiny Rising Exotic weapons and how to get them
Exotics in Destiny Rising are the most powerful weapons, and you can get them from a number or sources
Destiny Rising Exotic weapons are in high demand, as they have always represented the pinnacle of weaponry across the series by providing high damage output and rare traits, as well as acting as a status symbol for the player wielding them. There are plenty of these 6 star rarity weapons available, but tracking them down can be a challenging process. To help you out with that, here are the different ways you can get Exotics in Destiny Rising, as well as a complete list of the Exotics available so far.
How to get Exotics in Destiny Rising
There are three main routes for obtaining Exotic weapons in Destiny Rising, with the first (and easiest) being to complete the 14-Day Sign In event by logging in each day. On both Day 7 and Day 14 you'll receive an Exotic Choice Engram, and each lets you pick one of three Exotics: Borealis, Crimson, or The Huckleberry.
The second way to get Destiny Rising Exotics is to earn them through the seasonal Battle Pass, and while those who purchase the Premium Battle Pass will get them quicker (currently level 10) it's still possible to earn Exotics on the free-to-play track if you complete it all the way to level 50. In the opening season Furies III is available via this route, so do what you can to keep your progress moving before the pass expires on October 9.
The third and final way to earn Exotics in Destiny Rising is to complete end-game activities to receive Exotic Weapon Engrams, though you'll need to finish most of the Main Story missions to reach that point. Once Chapter 4-2 and the Armageddon mission have been beaten, you'll have access to the Gauntlet Ops and Legendary Campaign modes where completed activities provide Exotic Weapon Engrams as rewards.
All Destiny Rising Exotics
In the table below, I've listed all of the Destiny Rising Exotics that have been discovered so far, along with details of the type of weapon they are, which characters are able to use them, and the source(s) they can be obtained from:
Exotic
Type
Element
DPS
Used By
Source
Borealis
Sniper Rifle
Void
401
Tan-2, Umeko
Exotic Weapon Engram
The Chaperone
Shotgun
Void
737
Gwynn, Xuan Wei
Exotic Weapon Engram
Concerto
Sidearm
Void
258
Gwynn
Exotic Weapon Engram, Store Bundle Purchase
Crimson
Hand Cannon
Arc
469
Attal
Exotic Weapon Engram
Furies III
Pulse Rifle
Solar
302
Estela, Kabr
Battle Pass
Gallows
Machine Gun
Void
966
Estela, Kabr
Exotic Weapon Engram
Heir Apparent
Machine Gun
Solar
963
Estela, Kabr
Exotic Weapon Engram
The Huckleberry
Submachine Gun
Void
394
Jolder, Ning Fei
Exotic Weapon Engram
Izanagi's Burden
Sniper Rifle
Solar
334
Tan-2, Umeko
Exotic Weapon Engram
Jötunn
Fusion Rifle
Solar
660
Xuan Wei
Exotic Weapon Engram
Mahamayuri
Auto Crossbow
Arc
1046
Ning Fei
Exotic Weapon Engram
Octant Riot Disperser
Shotgun
Arc
895
Gwynn, Xuan Wei
Exotic Weapon Engram
The Old Prefect
Hand Cannon
Solar
589
Attal
Exotic Weapon Engram
Partridge Sky
Sword
Solar
1014
Finnala, Jolder
Exotic Weapon Engram
Polaris Lance
Scout Rifle
Solar
338
Tan-2, Umeko
Exotic Weapon Engram
Riskrunner
Submachine Gun
Arc
360
Jolder, Ning Fei
Exotic Weapon Engram
Royal Contravene
Linear Fusion Rifle
Arc
454
Attal
Exotic Weapon Engram
Satiyaaliksni Smart Bomb
Grenade Launcher
Arc
644
Wolf
Campaign Mission
Sweet Business
Auto Rifle
Solar
257
Finnala, Wolf
Exotic Weapon Engram
Two-Tailed Fox
Rocket Launcher
Void
680
Ikora
Exotic Weapon Engram
Targeting specific Exotic weapons from this list can be tricky, as obtaining a majority of them involves getting lucky with an Exotic Weapon Engram and earning a character who can actually use it from the game's gacha system, but if you keep plugging away then you should get there eventually.
