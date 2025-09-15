How to reroll in Destiny Rising

A Destiny Rising reroll is useful when you first unlock Draws, which is the gacha system for this mobile shooter that unlocks new characters, cosmetics, and more. Usually once you've spent your in-game currency to receive random rewards, you're stuck with the outcome and there's nothing more you can do, but by rerolling you get another chance to repeat those Draws for a different outcome – albeit after repeating a handful of missions to reach that stage. To find out more, here's a walkthrough for how you reroll in Destiny Rising.

How to get a Destiny Rising reroll

The most important requirement for accessing a Destiny Rising reroll is that when you start the game you must log in as a Guest account, and not Bind it to any existing accounts. This will allow you to easily reset your progress later if needed, without affecting your main account.

Next, you need to play through the couple of Prologue missions then proceed through 1-1 until you reach the objective of Gathering a Fireteam. This will lead you to meet Kabr, and after completing a short flashback mission with them you'll be directed to go and speak with Pandora-7 the Caravanner.

Pandora-7 will introduce you to the Draw system, which is the gacha process for randomly unlocking new characters and other rewards. Once this is available, go through all of the menus (rewards, mailbox, shop etc) and claim any in-game currencies you've earned so far, then spend them all on further Draws to receive the maximum number of items.

If you didn't get the character(s) you wanted with your Draws, then open your profile and use the Account Deletion option to wipe your progress, so you can create a fresh guest account and repeat this process. However, if you are happy with the outcome of your initial Draws, then you can use the Bind Account option instead to connect the Guest account progress to your main profile, then continue on with the game from there.

Note that even with skipping all cutscenes and speedrunning the missions, this process may take up to an hour or more each time, and the percentage chance of pulling a high-level character during those initial Draws is extremely low. You should therefore temper your expectations accordingly, and be aware that even repeating this Destiny Rising reroll method dozens of times will not guarantee a better outcome in the long run.

