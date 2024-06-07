Wondering how to enter the correct password in Wuthering Waves? During Yinlin’s Companion Story, you’ll be asked to enter a password and open a secret door. Unfortunately, the code is very well-hidden, so it may take you a while to find the Wuthering Waves password on your own.

Here’s how to solve the Wuthering Waves password puzzle and enter the correct password to continue Yinlin’s story.

How to start the Wuthering Waves password puzzle

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves password puzzle is part of Yinlin’s Companion Story, also known as the Solitary Path quest. It’s a quest objective that pops up about halfway through the story. Without entering the correct password, you can’t continue this Wuthering Waves quest.

Yinlin’s Companion Story was added to Wuthering Waves on June 6. From that date onwards, you can find Yinlin’s Story under the ‘Companion Stories’ tab in the Quest menu. If you’d like to try your hand at the Wuthering Waves password puzzle, simply track this quest until you get the objective.

This is how you get to the Wuthering Waves password puzzle:

Start Yinlin’s Companion Story in Jinzhou. Investigate some clues. Go to the wilds north of Jinzhou and follow Lirong. Collect three puppets. Use the Sensor to find the secret door. Solve the Wuthering Waves password puzzle to open the door.

How to get the Wuthering Waves password

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

When you and Yinlin find the secret door protected by a password, Yinlin suggests that you should look for hidden clues. It’s a rather vague instruction since you can’t interact with anything inside this cave… But notice that there are a lot of flowers here.

Would you like to solve the Wuthering Waves password puzzle on your own? Then here’s a hint: take a good look at the purple flowers.

If you need more help, here’s how to solve the Wuthering Waves password puzzle: use your Sensor (utility skill) to reveal hidden clues inside the cave. See how the purple flowers begin to sparkle? If you stand in front of the cave entrance, you’ll see four sparkly purple flower bushes from left to right: count the number of plants in each group, then enter the numbers in the password device.

Enter the correct password in Wuthering Waves

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

If you’d just like to know the puzzle solution, here’s the correct Wuthering Waves password: 4123. Walk to the small device on the stone wall and enter this number. This will open the secret door.

That’s how you enter the correct password in Wuthering Waves. You’re free to continue Yinlin’s Companion Story and finish the quest.

