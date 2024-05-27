Wuthering Waves Rover build guide

The best Spectro Rover build in Wuthering Waves will get you an excellent sub-DPS. While this time-bending swordmaster’s amazing Spectro damage should make them a welcome addition to your Wuthering Waves team, they also have the unique ability to slow down time for your main DPS, allowing them to deal more damage and evade incoming attacks with ease. That said, you must understand Rover’s abilities and equipment to reach Rover’s full potential.

From weapons to Echoes, here’s how to get the best Wuthering Waves Spectro Rover build.

Spectro Rover’s abilities and rotation

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Basic attack: performs up to 4 consecutive attacks, dealing Spectro damage. After a third Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, use Basic Attack to perform Heavy Attack Resonance. After a Heavy Attack or a Dodge Counter, press Basic Attack to perform an Aftertune attack.

performs up to 4 consecutive attacks, dealing Spectro damage. After a third Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, use Basic Attack to perform Heavy Attack Resonance. After a Heavy Attack or a Dodge Counter, press Basic Attack to perform an Aftertune attack. Resonance Skill: Rover launches an attack forward, dealing Spectro damage.

Rover launches an attack forward, dealing Spectro damage. Forte Circuit: Rover stacks Diminutive Sound by performing certain attacks (explained below). If Diminutive Sound exceeds 50 when the Resonance Skill is used, Rover consumes 50 Diminutive Sound to cast Resonating Spin, dealing Spectro DMG considered to be Resonance Skill damage. Once the Resonating Spin ends, Rover performs Resonating Echoes upon pressing the Basic Attack button, dealing extra Spectro damage considered Resonance Skill damage.

Rover stacks Diminutive Sound by performing certain attacks (explained below). If Diminutive Sound exceeds 50 when the Resonance Skill is used, Rover consumes 50 Diminutive Sound to cast Resonating Spin, dealing Spectro DMG considered to be Resonance Skill damage. Once the Resonating Spin ends, Rover performs Resonating Echoes upon pressing the Basic Attack button, dealing extra Spectro damage considered Resonance Skill damage. Resonance Liberation: converges Spectro Energy to assail the target area, detonating it after a short interval and dealing Spectro damage.

converges Spectro Energy to assail the target area, detonating it after a short interval and dealing Spectro damage. Intro Skill: Rover attacks the target, dealing Spectro damage.

Rover attacks the target, dealing Spectro damage. Outro Skill: Rovere generates an area of stasis surrounding the next character over three seconds, slowing nearby opponents.

The list above details all of Spectro Rover’s abilities in Wuthering Waves. To make the most of Rover’s Basic Attack rotation, try to trigger the Heavy Attack Resonance. If you’re using a fourth Basic Attack to trigger it, beware that there needs to be a slight pause between your third and fourth consecutive Basic Attacks (otherwise you’ll just perform another normal attack). After Heavy Attack Resonance hits a target, press the Basic Attack again to perform Aftertune - this will also gain you some Diminutive Sound stacks.

Although Rover’s Resonance Skill appears somewhat mediocre at first glance, note that the Forte Circuit’s effects revolve almost entirely around this ability, effectively turning it into Rover’s main source of damage. When Diminutive Sound has at least 50 points (the yellow bar above Rover’s HP bar is at least half full), you may use the Resonance Skill, consume 50 Diminutive Sound stacks, and perform a Resonating Spin, dealing more damage than a ‘normal’ Resonance Skill use. Don’t forget to use a Basic Attack immediately afterwards to trigger Resonating Echoes.

Rover can build Diminutive Sound stacks through Basic Attacks, Heavy Attack Aftertune hits, and by performing an Intro Skill. That’s not the only reason to regularly swap Spectro Rover in- and out of combat though; whenever Rover changes places, they leave an area of stasis around the next character which slows nearby enemies. Although it lasts only three seconds, this provides a huge advantage to Rover’s allies, especially if you swap Rover for a strong main DPS.

That leaves Rover’s final ability; the Resonance Liberation. Although it deals amazing Spectro damage in a small area of effect, this ability doesn’t have an important synergy with other abilities. You can use it whenever its Energy bar is full.

To sum up Rover’s rotation: use three Basic Attacks followed by a fourth after a split-second pause, or use a Basic Attack after a Heavy attack. Whichever combo you choose, use another Basic Attack afterwards. Press the Resonance Skill as soon as Forte Circuit is at least 50% full, followed by a Basic Attack. Press Resonance Liberation if it’s ready, then swap Rover out of combat to provide the stasis effect for the team’s main DPS (and build Forte Circuit when swapped back in). Rover is best used as a sub-DPS.

Spectro Rover’s Resonance Chain and upgrade priority

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Odyssey of Beginnings: Rover's Critical Rate is increased by 15% for seven seconds when casting Resonating Slashes or Resonating Spin.

Rover's Critical Rate is increased by 15% for seven seconds when casting Resonating Slashes or Resonating Spin. Microcosmic Murmurs : Rover's Spectro Damage Bonus is increased by 20%.

: Rover's Spectro Damage Bonus is increased by 20%. Visages of Dust: Rover's Energy Regeneration is increased by 20%.

Rover's Energy Regeneration is increased by 20%. Resonating Lamella: When casting Resonance Liberation Echoing Resonance, Rover continuously restores HP for all team members. HP equal to 20% of Rover's Attack will be restored every second for five seconds.

When casting Resonance Liberation Echoing Resonance, Rover continuously restores HP for all team members. HP equal to 20% of Rover's Attack will be restored every second for five seconds. Temporal Virtuoso: Rover's Resonance Liberation Damage Bonus is increased by 40%.

Rover's Resonance Liberation Damage Bonus is increased by 40%. Echoes of Wanderlust: Resonating Slashes and Resonating Spin reduce the target's Spectro Damage Resistance by 10% on hit for twenty seconds.

The list above shows Rover’s Resonance Chain passive abilities, which you’ll obtain as you play through Wuthering Waves’ main quests. Always unlock the Resonance Chain abilities as they can only strengthen your Rover build. Microcosmic Murmurs and Temporal Virtuoso are the best Resonance Chain upgrades as they greatly boost Rover’s damage. Beware that Resonating Lamella may not be strong enough to replace a healer on your Rover team.

Besides Resonance Chains, it’s very important to upgrade the Inherent Skills (passives) on your Rover build, as this will grant Rover a 15% attack increase upon casting Heavy Attack Resonance. Furthermore, damage dealt by Resonating Echoes is increased by 60%. Rover’s stat bonuses offer attack and Spectro damage boosts - although your Rover build benefits from any of those upgrades, prioritize the Resonance Skill stat bonuses.

Best weapon for Rover

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Best 5-star weapon: Emerald of Genesis. Offers 5.4-24.3% Critical Rate and increases Energy Regeneration by 12.8-25.6%. When the Resonance Skill is released, increases Attack by 6-12%, stacking up to 2 times. This effect lasts for 10 seconds.

Emerald of Genesis. Offers 5.4-24.3% Critical Rate and increases Energy Regeneration by 12.8-25.6%. When the Resonance Skill is released, increases Attack by 6-12%, stacking up to 2 times. This effect lasts for 10 seconds. Best 4-star weapon: Commando of Conviction. Increases Attack by 6.7-30.4%. When the Intro Skill is released, increases Attack by 15-30%, lasting for 15 seconds.

As the only 5-star sword currently in the game, the Emerald of Genesis is the best weapon for your Rover build. Not only does it offer the highest Attack power and Critical Rate boost, but the Energy Regeneration improvement allows Rover to use the Resonance Liberation more frequently, which is an important source of damage. As Rover uses their Resonance Skill a lot, it won’t be difficult to keep the Attack boost active.

If you can’t get a 5-star weapon for your Rover build, the 4-star Commando of Conviction makes an excellent alternative. As Rover doesn’t stay on the battlefield for very long, the 15-second Attack bonus is more than enough to provide an amazing damage boost.

Best Echoes for Rover

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Best Echo set: the full Celestial Light set. Increases Spectro Damage by 10%. Also increases Spectro Damage by 30% for fifteen seconds after releasing the Intro Skill.

the full Celestial Light set. Increases Spectro Damage by 10%. Also increases Spectro Damage by 30% for fifteen seconds after releasing the Intro Skill. Second-best Echo set: a Celestial Light and Lingering Tunes combo. Increases Spectro Damage by 10% and Attack by 10%.

a Celestial Light and Lingering Tunes combo. Increases Spectro Damage by 10% and Attack by 10%. Echo stats: Critical Rate, Critical Damage, Spectro Damage, Attack %.

Since Rover is a (sub-) DPS of the Spectro type, they’ll benefit most from a five-piece Celestial Light set. Rover doesn’t stay on the field for over fifteen seconds, so the full Spectro Damage effect should always be active. As it takes a while to collect a full Celestial Light set, you can stick with a two-piece Celestial Light and two-piece Lingering Tunes for the time being.

As for the main Echo stats, try to find Echoes with Critical Rate (and if you have enough Critical Rate; go for Critical Damage). Hitting a Critical Rate of around 50% on your Rover build would be amazing, but since it’s hard to achieve, you can always choose Attack % or Spectro Damage in the meantime. Just don’t invest in Critical Damage before you get a decent Critical Rate.

Best Rover teams

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Best Rover team: Rover, Encore, Verina.

Rover, Encore, Verina. Best Rover free-to-play team: Rover, Yangyang, and Baizhi.

As mentioned earlier, Rover’s ability to slow enemies is extremely handy, but since it only works on allies (after swapping), you’ll need another DPS on your Spectro Rover team to make good use of it. As Rover’s sixth Resonance Chain reduces the enemies’ Spectro Resistance, they would make an especially great sub-DPS to a Spectro main DPS. As there’s no such DPS in the game yet, however, you can pair Rover up with a DPS like Encore or Yangyang.

The third team slot should go to a healer. As a 5-star character, Verina is the best support option for your Rover team, but 4-star Baizhi is also good. Both Verina and Baizhi offer attack bonuses for their teams as well.

