The Wuthering Waves wish system, also known as the Convene system or gacha system, allows you to obtain new characters and weapons. As such, it’s important to know how to wish in Wuthering Waves. With enough Lustrous Tide in your pocket and an understanding of Convene banners and pity mechanics, you can start building your dream team.

From unlocking the wish system to obtaining pity, here’s everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves wish system.

Wuthering Waves wish system explained

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves wish system is similar to that of other gacha games with chance-based drops. By making a wish, you can obtain a new character (also referred to as Resonator) or a weapon. Although the game offers three starter characters for free, including Yangyang, Chixia, and Baizhi, using the wish system is the only way to obtain additional characters. As for weapons, it’s possible to get low-tier weapons by doing quests and events, but all 5-star weapons and most of the 4-star weapons can only be obtained by wishing.

In Wuthering Waves, a wish is called a ‘Convene’. One Convene costs one ‘Lustrous Tide’, an in-game currency only used for wishing. You must open the Convene menu and choose a banner to spend your Lustrous Tide on. One Lustrous Tide, one wish/Convene, will always get you one new character or weapon, but its rarity is based on chance. The great majority of items you’ll receive are of 3-star rarity, while the more valuable 4- and 5-star item drops are rare.

How to unlock Wuthering Waves wishes

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

As a new player, the Wuthering Waves wish system may not be available to you yet. You can easily check this by opening the main menu - if you don’t see a ‘Convene’ menu button as shown in the picture above, you haven’t unlocked it yet.

To unlock the Wuthering Waves wish system, all you need to do is play through the main quest line. During the third main quest, which is called First Resonance, you’ll enter the Huaxu Academy in Jinzhou, where a character named Baizhi will transport you to a ‘simulation training’. After completing this training, which involves defeating three waves of Tacet Discord enemies, the Wuthering Waves wish system is permanently unlocked.

How to wish in Wuthering Waves (Image: © Kuro Games) Enter the game. 1. Open the main menu, then press the ‘Convene’ button. 2. The first Convene banner appears on the screen. To wish on another Convene banner (more on that below), click the tabs on the left side of the screen. 3. Click the Convene button in the lower right corner of the screen. 4. Choose the ‘Convene x1’ option to make one wish, or the ‘Convene x10’ option to make ten wishes at once. Remember; one wish costs one Lustrous Tide.

And that’s how you make a wish in Wuthering Waves. As soon as you’ve made a wish, your new Resonators and weapons will appear on the screen.

How to obtain Wuthering Waves wishes

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Although you’ll be given some Lustrous Tide for free as a new player, you’ll need to get more if you want to make more wishes. There are three ways to get more Lustrous Tide: spend real-life money in the Store, use Wuthering Waves codes that award Lustrous Tide, or use the Item Exchange in the in-game Store.

If you want ‘free’ wishes from the Item Exchange, obtain as much of the in-game currency called ‘Astrite’ as you can - this is usually rewarded by quests and events. In the Tidal Exchange menu, choose the Lustrous Tide type you prefer and exchange your Astrite.

Not sure which Lustrous Tide to pick? Here’s what they’re used for:

Lustrous Tide: the default type. Used to wish on the Novice and Permanent Convene banners.

the default type. Used to wish on the Novice and Permanent Convene banners. Radiant Tide : used to wish on the Character Event Convene banner.

: used to wish on the Character Event Convene banner. Forging Tide: used to wish on the Weapon Event Convene banner.

Wuthering Waves Convene banners and pity system

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

You know how to wish in Wuthering Waves and how to get more Lustrous Tide, but what banner should you spend your wishes on? Here’s what each banner awards:

Novice Convene: a temporary starter banner with a 20% discount. You only need to spend eight Lustrous Tide to obtain ten wishes. One of these ten wishes is guaranteed to be a 4-star item (weapon or character). You can only use this Convene banner for a maximum of 50 wishes, after which it’ll disappear. You’re guaranteed to get at least one 5-star Resonator in those 50 pulls.

a temporary starter banner with a 20% discount. You only need to spend eight Lustrous Tide to obtain ten wishes. One of these ten wishes is guaranteed to be a 4-star item (weapon or character). You can only use this Convene banner for a maximum of 50 wishes, after which it’ll disappear. You’re guaranteed to get at least one 5-star Resonator in those 50 pulls. Character Event Convene: features a new 5-star character every few weeks. When pulling a 5-star item from this banner, it has a 50% chance to be the featured 5-star character. If it’s not, the next time you pull a 5-star item it’s guaranteed to be the featured character. This banner also guarantees one 4-star item every ten pulls, and one 5-star item every 80 pulls.

features a new 5-star character every few weeks. When pulling a 5-star item from this banner, it has a 50% chance to be the featured 5-star character. If it’s not, the next time you pull a 5-star item it’s guaranteed to be the featured character. This banner also guarantees one 4-star item every ten pulls, and one 5-star item every 80 pulls. Weapon Event Convene: features a new 5-star weapon every few weeks. When pulling a 5-star item from this banner, it’s guaranteed to be the featured weapon (no 50/50). This banner also guarantees one 4-star item every ten pulls, and one 5-star item every 80 pulls.

features a new 5-star weapon every few weeks. When pulling a 5-star item from this banner, it’s guaranteed to be the featured weapon (no 50/50). This banner also guarantees one 4-star item every ten pulls, and one 5-star item every 80 pulls. Character Permanent Convene: has a chance to drop any 3- or 4-star item, plus a limited selection of 5-star Resonators: Verina, Encore, Calcharo, Lingyang, and Jianxin. This banner guarantees one 4-star item every ten pulls, and one 5-star item every 80 pulls.

has a chance to drop any 3- or 4-star item, plus a limited selection of 5-star Resonators: Verina, Encore, Calcharo, Lingyang, and Jianxin. This banner guarantees one 4-star item every ten pulls, and one 5-star item every 80 pulls. Weapon Permanent Convene: has a chance to drop any 3- or 4-star item, plus a limited selection of 5-star weapons. This banner guarantees one 4-star item every ten pulls, and you’ll get a 5-star weapon of your choice every 80 pulls. Make sure you select the 5-star weapon you want before making a wish!

The guaranteed pulls (one 4-star per ten pulls and one 5-star per 80 pulls) are called the Wuthering Waves pity system. If there’s a 5-star character you really want, keep in mind that it may take 160 wishes to obtain that character - provided you haven’t had any unsuccessful wishes to build up pity yet. Wuthering Waves pity is counted individually for each banner.

And that concludes this Wuthering Waves wishing guide. Good luck!

