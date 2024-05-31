Wuthering Waves Verina build guide

The best Verina build in Wuthering Waves will turn your allies immortal. The 5-star Rectifier user of the Spectro Attribute heals her allies in about five different ways, regenerates Concerto Energy, and even buffs the team’s damage output. To reach Verina’s full potential, however, it’s important to understand her rotation and find the fastest ways to charge her Resonance Liberation and Photosynthesis Energy.

From weapons to Echoes, here’s how to get the best Wuthering Waves Verina build.

Verina’s abilities and rotation

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Basic Attack: performs up to five consecutive attacks with vines, dealing Spectro DMG.

performs up to five consecutive attacks with vines, dealing Spectro DMG. Resonance Skill: converges an energy field in front to grow foliage, dealing Spectro DMG within the range.

converges an energy field in front to grow foliage, dealing Spectro DMG within the range. Forte Circuit : Verina can hold up to four ‘Photosynthesis Energy’ stacks. She gains one stack for every Resonance Skill, Intro Skill, and fifth Basic Attack on hit (as part of the combo). When casting a Heavy Attack, Verina consumes one stack of Photosynthesis Energy to recover Concerto Energy and restore HP for all party members nearby. This ‘Heavy Attack: Starflower Blooms’ deals Spectro DMG, considered as Heavy Attack damage. When casting a Mid-air Attack, Verina consumes one stack of Photosynthesis Energy to recover Concerto Energy and restore HP for all party members nearby. This ‘Mid-air Attack: Starflower Blooms’ deals Spectro DMG, considered as Basic Attack damage. Verina can cast a Mid-air Attack: Starflower Blooms by using the Basic Attack after casting Heavy Attack: Starflower Blooms.

: Verina can hold up to four ‘Photosynthesis Energy’ stacks. She gains one stack for every Resonance Skill, Intro Skill, and fifth Basic Attack on hit (as part of the combo). When casting a Heavy Attack, Verina consumes one stack of Photosynthesis Energy to recover Concerto Energy and restore HP for all party members nearby. This ‘Heavy Attack: Starflower Blooms’ deals Spectro DMG, considered as Heavy Attack damage. When casting a Mid-air Attack, Verina consumes one stack of Photosynthesis Energy to recover Concerto Energy and restore HP for all party members nearby. This ‘Mid-air Attack: Starflower Blooms’ deals Spectro DMG, considered as Basic Attack damage. Verina can cast a Mid-air Attack: Starflower Blooms by using the Basic Attack after casting Heavy Attack: Starflower Blooms. Resonance Liberation: deals Spectro DMG while restoring HP to all team members nearby. A ‘Photosynthesis Mark’ is applied to the target on hit. Whenever a nearby ally performs an attack on a target with a Photosynthesis Mark, Verina performs a Coordinated Attack, dealing Spectro DMG while restoring HP to the active character dealing damage, triggered once per second.

deals Spectro DMG while restoring HP to all team members nearby. A ‘Photosynthesis Mark’ is applied to the target on hit. Whenever a nearby ally performs an attack on a target with a Photosynthesis Mark, Verina performs a Coordinated Attack, dealing Spectro DMG while restoring HP to the active character dealing damage, triggered once per second. Intro Skill : Verina attacks the target, dealing Spectro DMG.

: Verina attacks the target, dealing Spectro DMG. Outro Skill: Verina heals the next character (or other characters on a nearby team that activates an Outro Skill) by 19% of her ATK per second for 6 seconds. All Characters on nearby teams gain 15% All-Type DMG Deepen for 30 seconds.

The list above details all of Verina’s abilities in Wuthering Waves. Verina’s Resonance Skill, Intro Skill, and Resonance Liberation Damage are nothing special, but that’s all right; Verina’s combat role is that of a specialized healer. She heals the team in the following ways: by triggering her Resonance Liberation, by having a teammate attack an enemy with a Photosynthesis Mark, by using a Heavy Attack or Mid-Air Attack (provided she has Photosynthesis Energy), and by using her Outro Skill.

Simply triggering Resonance Liberation is the easiest way to heal your team, but when working on your Verina build, keep in mind that she needs high Energy Regeneration to cast it consistently. If one of Verina’s teammates hasn’t fully recovered their HP yet, you can swap to this character and make them attack the enemy with a Photosynthesis Mark.

Besides her talent for healing, Verina is blessed with an amazing buff support ability: whenever she leaves the field with Concerto Energy full, all allies gain a 15% damage boost for 30 seconds, regardless of their attributes. Luckily, the Starflower Blooms (Forte Circuit) ability restores Concerto Energy, making it much easier for Verina to trigger the Outro Skill upon leaving the field. The other way around, despite Verina’s lack of a strong Intro Skill, letting her take the field when Concerto Energy is full results in a free stack of Photosynthesis Energy, which translates to one free use of Starflower Blooms.

Besides the Intro Skill, Verina’s Resonance Skill and Basic Attack combo also gather Photosynthesis Energy. However, Verina is a healer, so you don’t want to use more active field time than absolutely necessary - using only her Resonance Skill for additional Photosynthesis Energy is therefore strongly recommended. Besides being a fast way to charge Starflower Bloom, the Resonance Skill knocks down normal enemies.

To sum up Verina’s rotation: if the team requires healing or an Attack buff refresh, swap to Verina (ideally triggering her Intro Skill). Trigger Verina’s Resonance Skill. Use a Heavy Attack. If the team is sufficiently healed and Concerto Energy is full, swap to a DPS. If not, use a Basic Attack following the Heavy Attack (triggering a Mid-Air Starflower Blooms) and/or the Resonance Liberation, then swap.

Verina’s Resonance Chain and upgrade priority

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Moment of Emergence: Outro Skill Blossom grants the next character a continuous Healing effect, recovering HP equal to 20% of Verina's ATK every five seconds for 30 seconds.

Outro Skill Blossom grants the next character a continuous Healing effect, recovering HP equal to 20% of Verina's ATK every five seconds for 30 seconds. Sprouting Reflections: the Resonance Skill additionally grants one Photosynthetic Energy and 10 Concerto Energy.

the Resonance Skill additionally grants one Photosynthetic Energy and 10 Concerto Energy. The Choice to Flourish: Healing from the Photosynthesis Mark is increased by 12%.

Healing from the Photosynthesis Mark is increased by 12%. Blossoming Embrace: Heavy Attack Starflower Blooms, Mid-Air Attack Starflower Blooms, Resonance Liberation, and the Outro Skill increase the Spectro DMG Bonus of all team members by 15% for 24 seconds.

Heavy Attack Starflower Blooms, Mid-Air Attack Starflower Blooms, Resonance Liberation, and the Outro Skill increase the Spectro DMG Bonus of all team members by 15% for 24 seconds. Miraculous Blooms: When Verina heals a team member with HP less than 50%, her Healing is increased by 20%.

When Verina heals a team member with HP less than 50%, her Healing is increased by 20%. Joyous Harvest: Heavy Attack Starflower Blooms and Mid-Air Attack Starflower Blooms deal 20% more damage. They will trigger a Coordinated Attack once and heal all characters nearby. The DMG of this Coordinated Attack and the Healing are equal to that of the Resonance Liberation's Photosynthesis Mark.

The list above shows Verina’s Resonance Chain passive abilities, which can be unlocked by obtaining Verina duplicates from the Wuthering Waves wish banners. Since Verina is a 5-star character, beware that it takes a very large amount of Astrite/Lustrous Tides to unlock all six Resonance Chain abilities.

If you want to upgrade the Resonance Chain levels on your Verina build, Sprouting Reflections is the best upgrade as it grants two Starflower Blooms uses with just one Resonance Skill use, making Verina’s rotation even faster. The extra Concerto Energy is incredibly helpful as you need to activate Verina’s Outro Skill fairly often. Blossoming Embrace is an amazing upgrade if you have a Spectro DPS on your Verina team. The remaining Resonance Chains mainly improve Verina’s healing, which is certainly helpful but not required if you have a good Verina build.

Verina’s stat bonuses include Healing Power and Attack. Make sure you upgrade both, including Attack, as Verina’s healing ability scales with her Attack stat. When upgrading the active abilities on your Verina build, prioritize Resonance Liberation and Forte Circuit, followed by her Resonance Skill. The Basic Attack and Intro Skill are not important.

It’s absolutely essential to unlock Verina’s Inherent Skill passives as they grant a 20% Attack bonus for all allies, lasting for 20 seconds, whenever you cast Verina’s Starflower Blooms, Resonance Liberation, or Outro Skill. They also revive one fallen ally with a shield equal to 120% of Verina’s Attack, lasting for 10 seconds. Beware that the revival ability has a ten-minute cooldown, so you typically can’t use it more than once during a boss fight.

Best weapon for Verina

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Best 5-star weapon: Cosmic Ripples. Increases Attack by 11.9-54% and Energy Regeneration by 12.8-25.6%. When hitting a target with Basic Attacks, increases Basic Attack DMG Bonus by 3.2-6.4%, stacking up to five times. This effect lasts for eight seconds and can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds.

Cosmic Ripples. Increases Attack by 11.9-54% and Energy Regeneration by 12.8-25.6%. When hitting a target with Basic Attacks, increases Basic Attack DMG Bonus by 3.2-6.4%, stacking up to five times. This effect lasts for eight seconds and can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. Best 4-star weapon: Variation. Increases Energy Regeneration by 11.5-51.8%. When the Resonance Skill is released, restores Concerto Energy by 8-16 points. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds.

Verina uses Rectifier weapons. The best 5-star weapon for your Verina build is Cosmic Ripples, which increases her Energy Regeneration, allowing her to use the Resonance Liberation more often. The Attack stat is also very useful since Verina’s healing scales with Attack, but unfortunately, the same can’t be said about the Basic Attack bonus as Verina hardly uses her Basic Attacks. Nonetheless, there’s no better 5-star Rectifier in the game at the moment.

The best 4-star weapon for your Verina build is Variation, which offers an incredibly useful Energy Regeneration boost exceeding that of Cosmic Ripples. Although it doesn’t strengthen Verina’s healing, Variation also recovers Concerto Energy, making it far easier to activate the Outro Skill within Verina’s turn.

Best Echoes for Verina

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Best Echo set: the full Rejuvenating Glow set. Increases Healing by 10%. Increases the Attack of all party members by 15% upon healing allies, lasting for 15 seconds.

the full Rejuvenating Glow set. Increases Healing by 10%. Increases the Attack of all party members by 15% upon healing allies, lasting for 15 seconds. Best Echo ability: Bell-Borne Geochelone. Deal Glacio DMG based on 119% of the current character's DEF to nearby enemies, and obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds. The Bell-Borne Shield provides 50% DMG Reduction and 10% DMG Boost for the current team members, and disappears after the current character is hit three times. The cooldown is 20 seconds.

Bell-Borne Geochelone. Deal Glacio DMG based on 119% of the current character's DEF to nearby enemies, and obtain a Bell-Borne Shield that lasts for 15 seconds. The Bell-Borne Shield provides 50% DMG Reduction and 10% DMG Boost for the current team members, and disappears after the current character is hit three times. The cooldown is 20 seconds. Echo stats: Energy Regeneration Rate, Attack %.

With two excellent candidates to choose from, it’s hard to decide on the best Echo set for your Verina build: the full Rejuvenating Glow set or the full Moonlit Clouds set. Rejuvenating Glow offers a teamwide Attack bonus while Moonlit Clouds provides an Attack bonus only for the DPS who takes the field after Verina. The latter may sound great, but beware that it requires an Outro Skill from Verina, so it’s less reliable. Furthermore, the teamwide Attack boost also improves Verina’s healing since that’s what her healing scales with. Another important difference is that Rejuvenating Glow improves Verina’s healing, while Moonlit Clouds improves her Energy Regeneration. As long as you get Energy Regeneration from Echo (sub) stats, the healing boost is the better option for most Verina builds.

The best main Echo for Verina is the Bell-Borne Geochelone. The Glacio Damage isn’t great (it scales with Defense) but it provides a shield and a Damage Boost for Verina’s allies. Wuthering Waves will likely receive an Echo with a stronger support ability in the future (perhaps something that scales with Attack), but for now, this is the best choice.

The most important stats for Verina are Energy Regeneration and Attack. Energy Regeneration activates Resonance Liberation more quickly, which means less need for other attacks and a faster rotation for Verina. Because Verina’s healing scales with her Attack stat, this is her second priority - mind that a high Attack stat won’t turn Verina into a proper Wuthering Waves DPS, but it makes her added damage quite decent.

Best Verina teams

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Best Verina team: Verina, Jiyan, Mortefi.

Verina, Jiyan, Mortefi. Best Verina free-to-play team: Verina, Spectro Rover, Sanhua.

Great news if you’re looking to find the best Verina team within a limited pool of playable characters; she fits almost any Wuthering Waves team composition. Verina’s healing is useful to any ally except those who are healers themselves (like Baizhi), and her damage buffs work for all attributes, so she doesn’t need allies of a specific type. That said, if you unlocked the Blossoming Embrace Chain Resonance, Verina would receive the ability to buff Spectro damage, making her especially strong on a Spectro team with a DPS like Spectro Rover.

Otherwise, just go for a dual DPS or main- and sub-DPS combo with characters who have excellent synergy together, such as Jiyan and Mortefi (brilliant DPS with a sub-DPS who can boost the former’s Heavy Attacks) or Spectro Rover and Sanhua (amazing free DPS with a 4-star Basic Attack Damage support).

