This Wuthering Waves Echo tier list will help you find the best Echoes, including Lampylumen Myriad - one of the best in the game. Echoes can be obtained by defeating enemies on Solaris-3, where the most powerful enemies usually drop the best Echoes. At the moment of writing, Wuthering Waves has 52 Echo types, each related to a different enemy species, ranking from rarity 2 to rarity 5. That means there are a total of 208 Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

Five-star Echoes are always the strongest, but it’s hard to figure out which five-star Echoes are the best. Divided by Sonata type (Freezing Frost, Molten Rift, etc.), these Wuthering Waves Echo tier lists reveal the best Echoes in the game.

If you want help elsewhere then knowing how to wish in Wuthering Waves will get you more rewards and the latest Wuthering Waves codes will get you all sort of useful items and resources.

Wuthering Waves Freezing Frost Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S+ tier: Lampylumen Myriad

A tier: Roseshroom, Autopuppet Scout

B tier: Excarat, Glacio Predator, Tambourinist

C tier: Sabyr Boar, Fusion Prism, Glacio Prism, Gulpuff

D tier: Hoartoise

The Freezing Frost Echo set improves Glacio damage, especially after using a Basic Attack or Heavy Attack. Besides dealing impressive Glacio damage of its own, the Lampylumen Myriad perfectly fits the Freezing Frost Sonata by offering a Glacio and Resonance Skill damage boost. As if that’s not enough, the Lampylumen Myriad can freeze your opponents, which makes it the best Echo on this tier list.

The Roseshroom and Autopuppet Scout deal pretty good Havoc and Glacio damage respectively, but they don’t offer any utility value or buffs, which places them in A tier rather than S. The Glacio walls summoned by the Autopuppet Scout are more annoying than useful.

Although you’ll find the one-cost Echoes at the lower end of this Wuthering Waves Echo tier list, the Excarat stands out for its handy evasion ability that allows you to move underground - with a cooldown of only two seconds, it’s perfect for a fast DPS character. The Glacio Predator deals better damage than the other one-costs, and the Tambourinist has an excellent Havoc Damage bonus which would’ve made A tier if this wasn’t the ‘Freezing Frost’ Echo set. Don’t use the Hoartoise as it only restores a bit of HP for its wearer; a healer can do the same, and better.

Wuthering Waves Molten Rift Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S+ tier: Inferno Rider

A tier: Violet-Feathered Heron

B tier: Geohide Saurian, Havoc Dreadmane, Traffic Illuminator, Fusion Warrior

C tier: Fusion Prism, Spectro Prism, Snip Snap, Electro Predator, Fusion Dreadmane

D tier: Young Geohide Saurian

Molten Rift Echo sets improve Fusion damage, with an increased bonus after triggering a Resonance Skill. Thanks to its Basic Attack and Fusion Damage boost, the Inferno Rider is by far the best Molten Rift Echo. Beware that its long-press ability turning you into a fiery biker is difficult to manoeuvre in battle, but the impressive damage output of the single-press attacks is enough to land this Echo in S+ tier.

The Violet-Feathered Heron deserves special recognition for its parry stance ability; by performing a counterattack during this stance, the Violet-Feathered Heron deals amazing Electro damage and recovers some Concerto Energy. The only downside is that it’s hard to time correctly.

Geohide Saurian and Havoc Dreadmane deal the best damage among the lower-tier Molten Rift Echoes, and the Traffic Illuminator has an immobilization availability that may be used to interrupt attacks. Fusion Warrior has amazing damage potential too, but only if you trigger a successful counterattack. Stay away from the Young Geohide Saurian’s mediocre HP restoration.

Wuthering Waves Void Thunder Echoes

Wuthering Waves Void Thunder Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S tier: Thundering Mephis, Tempest Mephis, Fission Junrock

A tier: Violet-Feathered Heron, Flautist

B tier: Traffic Illuminator, Fusion Warrior

C tier: Spectro Prism, Havoc Prism, Vanguard Junrock, Electro Predator, Aero Predator

D tier: Young Geohide Saurian

Void Thunder Echoes enhance the wearer’s Electro Damage, with a second boost offered after Heavy Attacks and Resonance Skills. The Thundering Mephis and Tempest Mephis Echoes offer the same Electro damage bonus, but the first adds a Resonance Liberation boost while the second grants better Heavy Attack damage. They both deal a ton of Electro damage to boot, but it’s not quite enough to put them in S+ tier.

In case you're wondering what a one-cost Echo is doing in S tier; the Fission Junrock isn’t suitable for battle, but this little walking rock can loot nearby materials for you. It’ll save you a ton of time when exploring the world!

Like the Violet-Feathered Heron, the Flautist can restore Concerto Energy, which is a huge help if you need to rely on your team’s Intro and Outro Skills. While the Flautist deals better damage and recovers more Energy, the Violet-Feathered Heron can parry an incoming attack. The Traffic Illuminator and Fusion Warrior may be used for their immobilization ability and impressive counterattack damage respectively.

Wuthering Waves Sierra Gale Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S tier: Feilian Beringal

A tier: Cyan-Feathered Heron, Whiff Whaff

B tier: Hoochief, Chaserazor, Fusion Warrior, Traffic Illuminator

C tier: Sabyr Boar, Hooscamp, Aero Predator

D tier: Young Roseshroom, Chirpuff

The Sierra Gale Echo set improves Aero damage, especially after using a successful Intro Skill. Boosting Aero Damage and Heavy Attack Damage for the wearer, Feilian Beringal is the best Sierra Gale Echo.

The three-cost Cyan-Feather Heron is the second-best Echo on this list as it can interrupt special attacks, which is extremely handy during boss fights. Beware that you must recognize an incoming special attack to use this efficiently. The other three-cost Echoes on this tier list, Chaserazor and Hoochief, only deal Aero Damage. It’s nice to have, but nothing special.

While the Fusion Warrior stands out for its damage potential and Traffic Illuminator for its immobilization ability, the one-cost Whiff Whaff surpasses them both; summoning a low-pressure zone, it pulls enemies together, which is an amazing tool to hit as many opponents as possible when casting your best attacks.

Wuthering Waves Celestial Light Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S tier: Mourning Aix

A tier: Cyan-Feathered Heron, Rocksteady Guardian

B tier: Autopuppet Scout, Glacio Predator, Zig Zag

C tier: Gulpuff, Spectro Prism, Havoc Prism, Havoc Warrior

D tier: Cruisewing, Hoartoise

The Celestial Light Echo set improves Spectro Damage, especially after triggering an Intro Skill. Although the Mourning Aix doesn’t deal much damage compared to the other four-cost Echoes on this Wuthering Waves Echo tier list, the Spectro and Resonance Liberation damage bonuses make it the best Celestial Light Echo.

The Cyan-Feathered Heron’s ability to interrupt special attacks can be a true lifesaver, but the Rocksteady Guardian is equally impressive when equipped on an HP-based character. Entering the parry state, the Rocksteady Guardian deals follow-up attacks that scale with the wearer’s HP, and can even block special attacks.

The Glacio Predator and Autopuppet Scout deal better damage than the Echoes in the lower tiers, but the Zig Zag finds itself in B tier for its stagnation ability. Although it only lasts for 1.8 seconds, stopping enemies in their tracks grants quite an advantage. The Cruisewing and Hoartoise restore far too little HP to make their abilities worthwhile.

Wuthering Waves Sun-sinking Eclipse Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S+ tier: Dreamless

S tier: Crownless, Tambourinist

A tier: Havoc Dreadmane, Havoc Warrior

B tier: Roseshroom, Excarat, Tick Tack

C tier: Glacio Prism, Havoc Prism

D tier: Chirpuff, Young Roseshroom

The Sun-Sinking Eclipse Echo set boosts Havoc damage, with extra damage building up after Basic- and Heavy Attacks. Although the Crownless with its Havoc-boosting buffs seems like the best Sun-sinking Eclipse Echo at first glance, Dreamless has far better damage potential. Dreamless deals 50% more damage if it's used after Havoc Rover’s Resonance Liberation, and on top of that, you may cancel its animations. You can’t do that with Crownless unless you’re willing to lose the Havoc buff.

If the Crownless’s animations last too long for your taste, the Tambourinist forms a great alternative. The Havoc damage boost is weaker, but you don’t have to do anything other than cast the Echo Skill. As for the other three-cost Echoes on this tier list, Havoc Dreadmane deals very good damage but the Roseshroom is quite underwhelming. It doesn’t help that this laser-flower remains stationary. Havoc Warrior costs less and performs better.

Excarat and Tick Tack stand out for their utility; the first makes it easy to evade attacks (two-second immunity), while the second reduces enemy Vibration Strength. Beware that it’s only 5%, but it can make a difference in early-game boss fights.

Wuthering Waves Rejuvenating Glow Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S+ tier: Bell-Borne Geochelone

S tier: Rocksteady Guardian, Fission Junrock

A tier: Stonewall Bracer, Chasm Guardian, Hoochief, Whiff Whaff

B tier: Tick Tack

C tier: Snip Snap, Fusion Dreadmane, Vanguard Junrock

D tier: Cruisewing

Rejuvenating Glow is a support Echo set; it improves the wearer’s healing and grants a teamwide attack bonus. Offering a damage reduction and damage boost for the entire team, the Bell-Borne Geochelone is the perfect Echo to go with this set. But that’s not all; the Bell-Borne Geochelone also deals Glacio damage scaling with the wearer’s Defense - find the right teammate to wear it, and it’s absolutely worthy of the S+ tier on this Wuthering Waves Echo tier list.

Although the Spectro Rocksteady Guardian was put in A tier, the Rejuvenating Glow version of this Echo is far more likely to become part of a full Echo set that suits its wearer (as healing characters often scale with HP). The other three-cost Echoes, Stonewall Bracer, Chasm Guardian, and Hoochief, deal decent damage but don’t offer any utility except Stonewall Bracer, who creates a small shield for its wearer.

Rejuvenating Glow contains far more support Echoes than any other set. The Fission Junrock is useless in combat but gathers nearby materials while exploring, the Whiff Whaff has a crowd control ability that groups enemies, and the Tick Tack depletes some Vibration Strength, all of which are useful in early game.

Wuthering Waves Moonlit Clouds Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S+ tier: Bell-Borne Geochelone

S tier: Impermanence Heron, Fission Junrock

A tier: Stonewall Bracer, Diamondclaw, Zig Zag, Whiff Whaff

B tier: Chaserazor, Spearback, Geohide Saurian

C tier: Sabyr Boar, Glacio Prism

D tier: Cruisewing

The Moonlit Clouds Echo set improves Energy Regeneration and the Attack of the next Resonator after using an Outro Skill. Like the Rejuvenating Glow set, the Bell-Borne Geochelone is the perfect Echo to complement the support effects, especially if you find a Defense-scaling character to wear it. The Impermanence Heron is a close second though, as this Echo regains Resonance Energy with its initial attack. Impermanence Heron also offers a damage bonus to the next character who takes the field, but beware that this only works if the wearer uses an Outro Skill within 15 seconds, so it’s a bit hard to time this correctly.

Fission Junrock receives a high placement on this Wuthering Waves Echo tier list for its material collection ability. Zig Zag and Whiff Whaff deserve credit for their crowd-control abilities (stagnation and grouping) while Diamondclaw can parry and counterattack. The Stonewall Bracer deals good damage and comes with a shield ability.

As for the remaining Echoes on this Wuthering Waves Echo tier list, those in B tier are quite strong - although they don’t offer any support skills.

Wuthering Waves Lingering Tunes Echoes

(Image credit: Kuro Game Studio)

S+ tier: Mech Abomination

S tier: Flautist

A tier: Chasm Guardian, Spearback, Zig Zag

B tier: Hooscamp, Tick Tack

C tier: Vanguard Junrock, Snip Snap, Diamondclaw, Fusion Prism

D tier: Young Geohide Saurian

The Lingering Tunes Echo set improves Attack and Outro Skill damage. Attack is further boosted if the wearer stays on the field for a while. The Mech Abomination is the best Echo to go with this set, as it deals massive Electro damage and offers an Attack boost for its wearer. The Flautist is a great second option though, dealing amazing damage and regenerating Concerto Energy as a bonus.

Chasm Guardian and Spearback are the best damage-dealing options on this Wuthering Waves Echo tier list, but they don’t offer support. Zig Zag can briefly stagnate enemies, which is useful to most DPS characters, and Hooscamp is another damage option while Tick Tack can help you deplete Vibration Strength.

And that’s it; have fun matching the best Echoes to your Wuthering Waves characters!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission