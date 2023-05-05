Honkai Star Rail banner schedule, current and upcoming

The Honkai Star Rail banner schedule dictates which warp events are currently running, as well as highlighting what's coming next. These banner or warp events represent the gacha side of things in Honkai Star Rail, where passes can be exchanged for warps or 'pulls' that have a random chance to unlock new characters and Light Cones for your team. Once you've used up your allocation of passes for these warps you can exchange Stellar Jade and other items to get more, so make sure you've redeemed any Honkai Star Rail codes that are currently available to boost your pot. If you want to know what's happening now and next, here's a breakdown of the banner schedule in Honkai Star Rail.

Current Honkai Star Rail banner schedule

At the time of writing on May 5, the following Honkai Star Rail banners are active:

Butterfly on Swordtip (Character Event Warp)

Active Period: April 25 to May 17, 2023

Currency: Star Rail Special Pass

Drop-Rate Boost Entities:

Seele *****

Natasha ****

Pela ****

Hook ****

Warp Rate:

Every 10 Warps guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone

Every 90 Warps guarantees a 5-star character

Brilliant Fixation (Light Cone Event Warp)

Active Period: April 25 to May 17, 2023

Currency: Star Rail Special Pass

Drop-Rate Boost Entities:

In the Night *****

Post-Op Conversation ****

Good Night and Sleep Well ****

The Moles Welcome You ****

Warp Rate:

Every 10 Warps guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone

Every 80 Warps guarantees a 5-star Light Cone

Departure Warp (Starter Warp)

Active Period: Valid for 50 Warps

Currency: Star Rail Pass

Warp Rate:

Only sets of 10 Warps available, each set guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone

Complete all 50 Warps to guarantee a 5-star or above character

Stellar Warp (Regular Warp)

Active Period: Permanent

Currency: Star Rail Pass

Warp Rate:

Every 10 Warps guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone

Every 90 Warps guarantees a 5-star character or Light Cone

Upcoming Honkai Star Rail banner schedule

Although the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banner schedule hasn't been officially announced by HoYoverse yet, leaked information suggests the following events and potential 5-star character pulls will go live over the coming months:

May 17 to June 7, 2023: Swirl of Heavenly Spear - Jing Yuan

June 7 to June 28, 2023: Banner TBC - Luocha

June 28 to July 19, 2023: Banner TBC - Silver Wolf

When further Honkai Star Rail banners are announced or leaked, we will update this guide accordingly with the new information.

