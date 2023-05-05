Honkai Star Rail banner schedule, current and upcoming

The Honkai Star Rail banner schedule dictates which warp events are currently running, as well as highlighting what's coming next. These banner or warp events represent the gacha side of things in Honkai Star Rail, where passes can be exchanged for warps or 'pulls' that have a random chance to unlock new characters and Light Cones for your team. Once you've used up your allocation of passes for these warps you can exchange Stellar Jade and other items to get more, so make sure you've redeemed any Honkai Star Rail codes that are currently available to boost your pot. If you want to know what's happening now and next, here's a breakdown of the banner schedule in Honkai Star Rail.
Current Honkai Star Rail banner schedule
At the time of writing on May 5, the following Honkai Star Rail banners are active:
Butterfly on Swordtip (Character Event Warp)
Active Period: April 25 to May 17, 2023
Currency: Star Rail Special Pass
Drop-Rate Boost Entities:
- Seele *****
- Natasha ****
- Pela ****
- Hook ****
Warp Rate:
- Every 10 Warps guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone
- Every 90 Warps guarantees a 5-star character
Brilliant Fixation (Light Cone Event Warp)
Active Period: April 25 to May 17, 2023
Currency: Star Rail Special Pass
Drop-Rate Boost Entities:
- In the Night *****
- Post-Op Conversation ****
- Good Night and Sleep Well ****
- The Moles Welcome You ****
Warp Rate:
- Every 10 Warps guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone
- Every 80 Warps guarantees a 5-star Light Cone
Departure Warp (Starter Warp)
Active Period: Valid for 50 Warps
Currency: Star Rail Pass
Warp Rate:
- Only sets of 10 Warps available, each set guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone
- Complete all 50 Warps to guarantee a 5-star or above character
Stellar Warp (Regular Warp)
Active Period: Permanent
Currency: Star Rail Pass
Warp Rate:
- Every 10 Warps guarantees a 4-star or above character or Light Cone
- Every 90 Warps guarantees a 5-star character or Light Cone
Upcoming Honkai Star Rail banner schedule
Although the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banner schedule hasn't been officially announced by HoYoverse yet, leaked information suggests the following events and potential 5-star character pulls will go live over the coming months:
- May 17 to June 7, 2023: Swirl of Heavenly Spear - Jing Yuan
- June 7 to June 28, 2023: Banner TBC - Luocha
- June 28 to July 19, 2023: Banner TBC - Silver Wolf
When further Honkai Star Rail banners are announced or leaked, we will update this guide accordingly with the new information.
