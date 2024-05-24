Wuthering Waves levitator guide

The Wuthering Waves levitator is an amazing utility skill to solve puzzles and defeat tough enemies. With the levitator equipped, you can hold objects in the air and throw or place them as you please. The only issue? Wuthering Waves doesn’t tell you how to unlock the levitator or how to use it, making it difficult to defy gravity.

From levitating objects to throwing bombs, here’s how to use the levitator in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves levitator explained

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

The levitator in Wuthering Waves is one of the game’s utility skills. Besides the levitator, the utility skills include a grapple and a sensor ability. You can switch between these abilities as you please using the utility wheel (more on that below).

The Wuthering Waves levitator utility skill allows you - as the name suggests - to levitate objects. It’s most commonly used to solve puzzles and make exploration easier, but it can also be used to throw objects at your opponents. The first time you’ll need to use the levitator ability is during the Echoing Marche quest, when you need to pick up a bomb flower and throw it at some nearby bushes to burn them down.

Here are a few things to keep in mind regarding the Wuthering Waves levitator ability:

If you walk too far from the spot where you initially picked up an object, the object will disappear. Beware that some levitational objects are dangerous! Make sure you don’t accidentally hit a bomb flower before picking it up. You may lose some HP if you throw an object (specifically a bomb) too close to your character. The levitator has an aiming option. Don’t forget to use it! If you start climbing while levitating an object, the object will drop to the ground. However, you can still pull the object towards you after you’ve finished climbing. Besides using it to clear obstacles or attack enemies, the levitator can help you destroy farmable materials too. As the picture above demonstrates, you may use a bomb flower to destroy nearby ore veins.

How to unlock the Wuthering Waves levitator

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

To unlock the Wuthering Waves levitator, all you need to do is play through the main quest line. Once you’ve met Sanhua for the first time in Jinzhou’s City Hall, during the First Resonance quest, you will receive the levitator utility skill. First Resonance is the third main quest in the game, following Utterance of Marvels II.

Note that this quest also grants you the grapple utility skill, but although the quest includes a small grappling tutorial, you don’t get any instructions on how to use the levitator.

How to use the Wuthering Waves levitator

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

To use the Wuthering Waves levitator, you must first equip it in your utility skill slot. If you’re playing on the PC, hold the ‘TAB’ key to see the utility skill wheel. Hover over the levitator button at the top of the wheel, as shown in the picture above, and then release. Your active utility skill has now been changed to the levitator.

If you’re playing Wuthering Waves on a mobile phone, you must press the utility button in the lower right corner of the screen. When the wheel pops up, select the levitator.

To activate the Wuthering Waves levitator, use your utility skill by pressing ‘T’ on the PC, and pressing the utility button on mobile.

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

Confusingly enough, nothing will happen if you try to use the levitator randomly. You must stand close enough to an item that can be levitated, like a bomb flower. If such an object is within your character’s range, the utility button will start to glow, as shown in the picture above. If you press the levitator ability now, the object will attach to your character and you’ll be given the option to aim it, throw it, or put it down.

That concludes this Wuthering Waves levitator guide. Have fun with those bomb flowers!

