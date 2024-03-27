Larian is working on expanded "evil endings" for Baldur's Gate 3: "I've seen some of them. They're really evil"

Evil Baldur's Gate 3 players, rejoice. It's been confirmed that developer Larian Studios is currently working on expanded "evil endings" for the beloved RPG, some of which are apparently "very evil." Juicy.

So, what's in store for us? Very little has been revealed about what's to come, but the fact that anything significant is being added to the game is good news. Baldur's Gate 3 players were recently hit with the surprising news that Larian scrapped DLC plans for its beloved game, and it's not going to be working on Baldur's Gate 4 , either. For fans, this was a lot to take in. While it's arguably very disappointing to know that the studio's major work on the D&D RPG is coming to a close, game director Swen Vincke says we can still expect a few more things before the studio starts scaling down, including stuff that "evil players will be satisfied with."

"There's still epilogue work being done," Vincke reveals in a new interview with IGN. "So we committed after seeing feedback from the players that we were going to give each ending a full cinematic treatment. It takes time. So they're working on the evil endings right now. I've seen some of them. They're really evil. So the evil players will be satisfied with that."

All in all, players can't expect "massive content changes," Vincke says, but Larian is "trying to get cross-platform curated mods" up and running so that console players can get access to some PC mods. On top of that, a "bunch of big features" that were planned right from the start are still in development, although the director didn't tease what these are.

Of course, all good things must come to an end eventually, and Vincke confirms that "as time progresses, we are going to scale down." This means that it'll get to the point where the team is just supporting with bug fixes, so that they can "be working on new things."

Larian's next project is a total mystery right now – all we really know for sure is that it won't be another Dungeons & Dragons game. It's probably a while before we can expect to see what the developers are cooking, but let's just hope it'll be able to meet fans' lofty expectations.

