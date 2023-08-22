The voice behind Baldur's Gate 3's least-favorite companion is hitting back against 'mean' tweets

The voice actor behind Baldur's Gate 3 's least-favorite companion has reacted to players' mean tweets about the character, and it's hilarious.

Devora Wilde, the actor responsible for bringing Lae'zel to life, has shared a TikTok titled 'Lae'zel from Baldur's Gate 3 reads your mean tweets.' As you may have guessed from the title, Wilde does exactly what they've promised and reads out various players' tweets in the character's voice whilst sporting a filter that shrinks the actor's nose so that it looks just like Lae'zel's.

"I hate her attitude so much, but sadly my party needed some muscle," the first tweet highlighted in the TikTok reads. "That doesn't sound very sad to me," Wilde responds, acting as the character.

"Lae'zel is the RPG party member equivalent of 'the show gets really good after season 4.' I'm glad she has an arc, but I'm not putting up with her shit for 10 hours for her to eventually, maybe, stop being an ass," another mean tweet reads. "The feeling is mutual," Lae'zel's actor replies.

You can see the full video below, but suffice to say, Lae'zel doesn't really care that she's Baldur's Gate 3's least-favorite companion.

We love to see actors fully embracing their video game roles. Wilde has also shared several insights into working on the Larian title over on TikTok - including clips from mocap sessions, reacting to scenes in the game, and answering fans' questions.

This isn't the first time we've seen actors doing this sort of thing. We were also charmed by Forspoken actor Ella Balinska's reactions to the game's launch, as well as Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores' Kylie Liya Page's reaction to seeing herself in the game for the first time, and Final Fantasy 16's Charlotte McBurney's adorable throwback that they shared once the sequel had released.

On the topic of Lae'zel, the Baldur's Gate 3 character recently started a debate about female characters in RPGs, and how fans typically respond to them. After seeing a tweet on the topic, David Gaider - the writer of Dragon Age and Stray Gods: A Roleplaying Musical - responded: "The Dragon Age fandom consistently gave WAY more latitude and forgiveness to male characters as opposed to female characters, in every game. It is very much a Thing."