Final Fantasy 16 voice actor shares heartwarming diary entry from when they booked the role

One of the voice actors in Final Fantasy 16 has shared a diary entry from the exact day they got cast in the Square Enix title, and it's so wholesome.

Charlotte McBurney, who is the voice of young Jill in Final Fantasy 16, has taken to Twitter to share a photo of their diary. On August 22, 2019, McBurney writes: "I got another job! Small role in a video game called Final Fantasy." According to present-day McBurney, the actor was just 17 when they booked the role - meaning the Final Fantasy 16 actors have been part of the project for at least four years now.

Although we only get a snippet of the diary entry, McBurney also reveals a little behind-the-scenes insight into the game's development writing: "I had to wear an animation facial capture head cam and felt pretty ridiculous. I play the younger version of the heroine, Jill. I got to meet the main actor and all the team were lovely."

My incredibly earnest little diary entry from when I was 17 and got cast on this project!! @finalfantasyxvi pic.twitter.com/88wfvleL3mJune 22, 2023 See more

Aside from playing young Jill in Final Fantasy 16, McBurney is also well-known for their role as Amicia de Rune in Asobi Studio's A Plague Tale and its sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem . For this project, McBurney only provided the voice for the character - alongside the actor playing Amicia's younger brother Hugo, Logan Hannan - which is probably a good thing considering the horrors Amicia and Hugo had to deal with in both games.

We love seeing the actors sharing their excitement for their video game roles. Over the last few months, we've also written stories about Forspoken's Ella Balinska's reaction to the game's first trailer , as well as Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores' Kylie Liya Page who upon seeing her character, Seyka, on screen for the first time couldn't help but say how weird it was.