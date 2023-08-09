Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical review: "Demands more than one encore"

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical puts on a memorable performance with a star-studded cast that demands to be experienced more than once. With novel branching musical numbers and a diverse cast of characters, Summerfall Studios lives up to its roleplaying name.

In the opening of Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, I'm watching leading lady Grace begin to break out into song in an auditorium. On an empty stage, with no company in sight, she's steadily accompanied by a musical score that begins to build in the background. When I first see Grace, she's holding band auditions that aren't going too well with her best pal Freddie. Through a conversation which allows me to choose responses on a dialogue wheel – somewhat reminiscent of the one found in Dragon Age: Inquisition – it's established that Grace is still trying to find her own place in the world after dropping out of college.

Her lack of direction is reflected in the heartfelt words she's singing before me, and from the off, it's easy to relate to her. While Grace expresses the feeling of being adrift and lost through song, I think about the many times I've felt similarly as I've tried to find my footing in life. I may have only just begun the first act, but I'm immediately taken by how quickly I'm drawn in by this musical moment. While we get a little insight into Grace as a character in conversation, the opening song does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to establishing her place in the world. Soon after, Stray Gods lives up to its roleplaying name by letting us make choices that decide who Grace is going to be, and what path she'll take.

With role-playing at the forefront, an intriguing murder mystery to solve at its center, and interactive musical numbers that steal the show, Stray Gods puts on a memorable performance. I find myself wanting to relive it again and again and see different outcomes, which is exactly what you want from a story-driven experience that's shaped by your choices. With plenty of humor, a dash of romance, and songs I couldn't shake from my mind, I was left wishing I could have just a bit more time with the diverse cast of characters when the curtains fell.

Cause and Effect

When it comes to musicals, it's often just accepted that we're witnessing a reality where people burst out into song to express themselves, or react to a situation. No one questions why it happens, or in some cases, where the music even comes from to accompany the character who's singing. It's just how it is. The same rules don't apply in Stray Gods. In fact, there's a rather genius reason for it in the world developer Summerfall Studios has created, and it's all tied to the gods of Greek Mythology.

After a fateful encounter at the auditorium, Grace finds herself inheriting the powers of the last Greek muse, Calliope. This allows Grace to inspire people to sing the song in their hearts and reveal certain truths about themselves, which proves to be quite handy when you find yourself having to prove that you aren't responsible for the death of the Muse who gave you these powers. Everything begins to escalate quite quickly from that opening song, and it's not long before I'm entirely swept up in the story.

That story surrounds Greek Gods who exist in the modern world. While they keep themselves hidden from mortals, they have a governing body known as the Chorus that's led by the goddess of wisdom, Athena. You also get to meet and work alongside Apollo, god of Prophecy, Aphrodite, god of love, the mischievous Pan, and Persephone, who was once the queen of the underworld, among a few others.

You're thrown into this modern world of gods and monsters early on, but the story does well to give you space to learn about each character and get caught up on your Greek mythology through various conversations. It's such a fun and refreshing interpretation of the Greek gods that also doesn't shy away from the darker, more traumatic experiences certain figures have faced. Fortunately, there are content warnings available to view in the game's menu if you want to get an idea of the kinds of themes in store before you begin.

"While a murder mystery drives the story forward in Stray Gods, Grace, and the role you have in shaping her, is at the heart of the experience."

While a murder mystery drives the story forward in Stray Gods, Grace, and the role you have in shaping her, is at the heart of the experience. From the very beginning, you can pick from three different traits that will open up the way for unique dialogue options, and can even be reflected in the mood, feel, and direction of a musical number depending on your choices. From being a kickass Grace who isn't afraid to get aggressive, to taking a smart or charming approach that leans into Grace's wit or charisma, each one offers something distinctly different.

The inclusion of traits instantly gave me all the motivation I needed to replay the game again to see how impactful my choices really are, or how different they make the experience. I'm happy to report after four separate playthroughs that the traits and dialogue choices do have different consequences, and alter Grace as a character throughout the story. I'm even delighted to see how a smaller decision I made in one instance is even called back to when I choose to say a particular thing that best pal Freddie happens to say later on.

Change your tune

The interactive, branching musical numbers are the real stars of the show, though. There are so many memorable songs that are all beautifully brought to life by Austin Wintory's score and the talents of the incredible voice cast, who breathe so much feeling and character into those they're portraying. The songs themselves effectively weave into the story, with branching choices that have a timer to keep the flow of the song going.

As someone who has played a lot of visual novels and RPGs, the interactive nature of the musical numbers are quite a novel feature I haven't come across before. The way you influence the direction and outcome of the musical numbers through your choices also adds to the sense of impact. It's immediately apparent during my second run as kickass Grace that the songs are more upbeat and drum-heavy when I make choices that reflect that trait, while the smart approach is softer and more thoughtful. If you're a big fan of musicals, you're in for a real treat – and if you aren't a fan of the genre, well, it would still be hard to not appreciate the excellent storytelling and voice talent on display.

Getting to know the characters is another highlight, and if anything, I wish I had more time with them. You can develop a romantic relationship with four different characters, regardless of their gender, if you so choose. Each character has their own distinct personality and backstory, which can be reflected in the songs they sing. Forming a duet with any one of them is a delight, and gives me all the more incentive to play through Stray Gods again. When the story came to a close for the first time, though, I was left wishing there were more opportunities to spend more time with the cast and deepen bonds a bit further.

Stray Gods isn't an overly long experience, but it's one that demands more than one encore. With your choices taking center stage, a diverse cast, and musical numbers I can't shake from my mind long after they're finished, Stray Gods puts on a memorable show. She may have felt lost and directionless at the start of it all, but my choices helped bring shape to Grace's path. Musical fans won't want to miss this one.