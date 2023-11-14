Lae'zel actor streams Baldur's Gate 3 in full Githyanki face paint and almost murders Astarion right in front of his actor

The actor behind Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3 recently streamed the RPG in full Githyanki face paint, and almost murdered Astarion right in front of his actor.

Devora Wilde, who many now know as Lae'zel, has been streaming the Larian RPG over on her Twitch channel and recently took things a step further. After attacking druids, stealing idols, kicking the squirrel in a truly chaotic evil stream , and sleeping with Lae'zel while playing as Pink Lae'zel , Wilde decided to get in the Halloween spirit and dress up as her character by sporting Githyanki face paint in her latest stream.

The stream features all the antics we expect of Wilde now, including offering Gale up to Astarion before plotting to murder the companion very quickly after. What Lae'zel's actor probably didn't anticipate, though, was Astarion himself joining the stream via the chat. "We've got Neil [Newbon] in that chat now," one of Wilde's moderators tells her, as Wilde bursts out laughing before saying: "Neil! Nothing happened, I swear! Actually, nothing did happen… yet."

Surprisingly, Newbon wasn't the only Baldur's Gate 3 companion to join Wilde's stream. Shortly after Astarion's entrance, Samantha Béart aka Karlach hopped into the chat with a simple "Oi oi" to her fellow castmates and fans. "Hey Sam and hey Neil!" Wilde responded upon hearing the news. I wonder if the two actors expected to find Wilde in face paint.

It's been a busy week for the Baldur's Gate 3 cast and crew. Last week, the team walked away from The Golden Joysticks 2023 with not one, not two, but seven Golden Joystick awards - including Ultimate Game of the Year , Best Game Community , and Best Supporting Performer for Neil Newbon. This had to be particularly rewarding for Newbon since the Astarion actor was "very close to quitting" acting before landing a role in the RPG .