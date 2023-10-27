Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor attacks druids, steals idols, and kicks the squirrel in one truly chaotic evil stream

Devora Wilde, the voice of Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, has been streaming her playthrough of the acclaimed CRPG and her antics in the latest session would certainly gain the Githyanki's approval.

For the playthrough, Wilde opts to play as Dev'zel, a Githyanki Fighter like Lae'zel but easily distinguishable from the origin character thanks to her bright pink hair.

Things get chaotic right from the off, as just a few minutes into the stream, a Tiefling child, Meli, throws shade at Dev'zel, and Wilde is having none of it. "What happens if I was to take out my longsword?" Wilde muses.

After mulling it over some more, she decides against going down the path of extreme violence but thinks the child should still be taught a lesson. "I feel kind of bad, but also, I don't," she says as she shoves the little Tiefling and sends them flying through the air.

Shortly after, having arrived at the Druid Grove, Wilde confesses that her fingers are "itching to steal something" and immediately starts eyeing up the Druids' sacred statue, the Idol of Silvanus. Her attempts to quietly nab it quickly go to pot, and she finds herself battling a bunch of very angry individuals with powerful magic at their disposal.

Having escaped that rather dangerous situation, Wilde later starts another quarrel, this time with a squirrel who's rather rude and fond of biting feet. Given the option, Wilde says, "Well yeah, I am going to kick her. Sorry." The actor then successfully attempts an ability check, meaning the little fluffy fellow gets swiftly introduced to Wyll's boot and meets a rather unfortunate end. Shocked by how the squirrel battle played out, Wilde says, "I feel quite bad about that. I thought it was going to be a little nudge."

All this happens in just the first hour of Wilde's latest stream. You can see all the chaos she caused during her Baldur's Gate 3 play session in the video below.

Things also went in a weird direction in the actor's previous stream when Dev'zel ended up sleeping with Lae'zel. "I recorded these lines, and it feels like I'm listening to another character," Wilde said as she looked on with, as you might expect, a great deal of discomfort.

