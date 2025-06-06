Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Maelle actor and her real-life partner play the French JRPG for themselves, immediately hunt down the notorious "sex hotel" – "a perfect way to balance out the darkness"

One thing gamers love is seeing the voice of a character play their own game. Actor Jennifer English recently streamed herself playing her most recent credit, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The extremely French JRPG-inspired title has garnered immense attention and popularity for its gameplay and story, but English decided to focus on something a bit different at the start of her playthrough.

English, the voice of Maelle, and her partner, Aliona Baranova, streamed their activities on Twitch, where they spent quite a bit of time in the very first area of the game. During the prologue, players will find themselves in a plaza full of people preparing for the gommage, a sad parting that the community attempts to soften through festivities, even accommodating those saying farewell to their lovers in the... closest way.

English and Baranova had searched "for ages" for the "sex hotel" known as the Life Enjoyer. At this time, you can play as either Gustav or Sophie, and they chose to take control of the latter. They approached the hotel and began the surprisingly lengthy interaction.

First, it starts with a series of muffled – but clearly passionate – grunts. "Filthy rascals," Baranova jokingly said. Then, Sophie herself provides some commentary: "Some prefer more… intimate goodbyes."

Now, with most object interactions in Clair Obscur, players will get the same commentary or description if they examine or use it again. For this particular interaction, however, there's a humorous little Easter egg that English and Baranova were determined to bring out.

After clicking on the hotel 30 times, rather than sex noises, a muffled voice will come through from one of the hotel patrons.

Finding “the s*x hotel” in Expedition 33 - YouTube Watch On

Scolding the player, the hotel guest says: "Come on you've been listening for too long!" Both English and Baranova got a kick out of this, laughing and clapping, finding the time-consuming endeavor thoroughly worth it.

"It made things more exciting at first but now it's awkward!" the guest adds.

For anyone looking for a laugh in arguably one of the most depressing games of the year, be sure to search for this hotel before it all goes to hell in a handbasket.

In a remarkably similar situation in 2023, after her performance as Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3, English could barely keep it together as she watched Baranova sleep with Lae'zel, Shadowheart's RPG nemesis.