Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs say "our game was crafted with love," and don't want anyone using their RPG "to spread hate"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive says it's recently become aware of "discussions online" regarding the RPG and its creators' values – discussions the studio wants to put to rest for good.

The team reveals as much in a new post, referencing the conversations devs have caught wind of online. "We've noticed discussions online concerning us and our values, so we want to make this absolutely clear," writes Sandfall, explaining that its RPG was developed by folks from all walks of life – and hate isn't tolerated. "Expedition 33 was created with respect and tolerance by teams and partners from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives."

Sandfall concludes with a simple message, pleading with fans not to "spread hate" with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in mind: "Our game was crafted with love. Please don't weaponise it to spread hate." Replies largely see players rallying in support of the studio, with one thanking the team for "making an amazing piece of art," and another stating they can't "recommend this game enough" as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is "a masterpiece."

Fans are also commenting in agreement with Sandfall's words, with a player implying that hatred of any sort clearly goes against the message in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. "Anybody who thought nationalism or bigotry was the point of the game must have ignored every conversation in Lumière and then uninstalled the game before disembarking," they say, going on to express support for the Sandfall devs themselves. "Love y'all."

Overall, it's a refreshingly wholesome interaction between devs and fans – one that can't go amiss as so many conversations surrounding new games seem to be plagued by hatred of one shape or another – hatred that can admittedly be difficult to escape in online echo chambers.



