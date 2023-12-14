Baldur's Gate 3 writing director says Larian is "not saying no" to new races, but you'll likely have to wait a while

The writing director on Baldur's Gate 3 has revealed Larian's "not done yet" and that more updates will likely roll out in the future, including one with new races.

Appearing on the Xbox On Twitch channel, Baldur's Gate 3's writing director, Adam Smith, discusses the future of the Larian RPG, more specifically, whether or not fans should expect future updates. "Currently, we've not stopped updating the game," Smith reveals, "we're going to carry on updating it." The developer is unable to share much more than this, but he did add: "All I can tell you is that we do plan to do more updates, we're not done yet."

The topic then came up of what Larian could still take from D&D to put in the game. Fans of the RPG have long wishlists and hope to see new races being added to the game one day soon. On the topic, Smith said: "We don't have specific plans for new races at the moment, but we're not saying no." The developer then shared that Larian intentionally left some features out, meaning they could return later.

"There's loads of stuff that we intentionally didn't put in because it didn't fit," Smith says. "There's many, many things where we were like 'okay, that would be cool but does it fit the campaign, the story we're telling?' but there's some stuff where we're like 'this would be nice to think about later' - there's a lot in Baldur's Gate 3 already but we didn't want to leave it be."

There's still a lot for Baldur's Gate 3 players to look forward to. We just don't quite know what it is yet. The good news is that Larian is apparently "very much thinking about our next things," but just has "nothing to announce" yet.

Finally, on the topic of updates, Smith revealed that any patches, like the recent Patch 5 update , will "always be free." In fact, the writer says Larian plans to continue to support Baldur's Gate 3 with free patches and updates in the future.