In perhaps her most Lae'zel move yet, Baldur's Gate 3 actor says she has no remorse for her D&D campaign actions: "I stand by my choices, and I regret nothing"

If you're wondering whether Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde is wracked with guilt over her actions during the Baldur's Gate 3 cast's D&D session, the answer is a resounding no.

Those who tuned into High Rollers' D&D one-shot featuring the core cast of Baldur's Gate 3 will recall that, on their journey, the group encountered an adorable baby imp named Bing Bong.

Jennifer English role-playing as her character Shadowheart was taken by the little guy, while Wilde's reaction to him was, in typical Lae'zel fashion, frosty. The cast took Bing Bong with them on their travels, but their time with him was tragically cut short as later in the session, Wilde decided to kill the helpless creature.

Now, in an interview with Tabletop News, the cast has been reflecting on their D&D session, and of course, the first question asked is, "Devora, why did you kill Bing Bong?"

"I would just like to state for the record that it is now written into all my contracts that I do not mention the imp," Wilde jokingly replies. "Okay, I cannot talk about the imp anymore."

Hoping to put the matter to rest once and for all, Wilde says, "My statement is this: I stand by my choices, and I regret nothing. #NoJusticeForBingBong.” Lae'zel, who prefers the cold, direct, and violent approach to situations, would certainly approve of Wilde's actions on this one.

Conversely, English showed her love for Bing Bong by showing up dressed in a t-shirt with the baby imp printed on it and what looks like a necklace bearing his name.

Wilde may be hoping to leave Bing Bong in the past, but that's unlikely, thanks to modders who've done what fans have been asking of Larian and added him into Baldur's Gate 3 as a summon.

