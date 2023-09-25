Baldur's Gate 3 fans demand Larian add Bing Bong, the true star of the cast's D&D session, to the RPG itself

A recent Dungeons & Dragons session hosted by High Rollers saw the voice cast of Baldur's Gate 3 superbly bring their characters to life, but the true star of the show was a baby imp called Bing Bong.

The party first encountered Bing Bong on a shopping trip, where they happened by a store called the Adventurer's Mart where the little fellow worked. Clad in a tiny hat and bow tie, his job was to open the door for customers, imitating a bell by going 'bing bong' as he did so.

The adorable baby imp caused friction between Shadowheart (Jennifer English), who instantly bonded with him, and Lae'zel (Devora Wilde), who didn't approve of the idea of taking him along. "We can barely manage the others, let alone an imp baby," Lae'zel said. "He might be helpful," Shadowheart responded, adding, "I'm keeping him." You can check out their adventures with the cute little companion in the video below.

Later in the session, things took a much darker turn, when Lae'zel decided to off Bing Bong. Shadowheart, distraught at the poor creature's demise, cried, "I knew I hated you, Lae'zel." Justice was swiftly served, though, as Amelia Tyler, the voice of the Baldur's Gate 3 narrator and clearly a Bing Bong fan, put events in motion that saw the Githyanki fighter suffer a critical blow from a blade to the back.

The Fall of Bing-Bong with a Side of Sweet Revenge: @Devora_Wilde @AmeliaTyler @SamanthaBeart @HighRollersDnD @larianstudios #bingbong #baldursgate3 #JenniferEnglish pic.twitter.com/kNd2l6E4pYSeptember 24, 2023

Since the D&D session aired, Bing Bong has become very popular. Some have been showing their fondness for the tiny chap with fan art, like the one below posted by user Kohnnor on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit.

Others have been calling for him to be added to Baldur's Gate 3. Earlier today, developer Larian Studios posted a tweet saying, "It's Monday morning and we're still thinking about Bing Bong." Could this mean we'll see him pop up in a shop in its epic CRPG or, better yet, get him as a fully-fledged companion? Let's hope so.

It's Monday morning and we're still thinking about Bing Bong. https://t.co/og5NbqxhqOSeptember 25, 2023

Even before the demise of Bing Bong, Lae'zel wasn't popular with Baldur's Gate 3 fans. It doesn't bother Wilde, who responded with a hilarious video of her, as Lae'zel, reading out all the mean tweets players have been posting.

Elsewhere, our own Jasmine Gould-Wilson never found Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, and it turned her into a villain.