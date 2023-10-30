The Baldur's Gate 3 cast created community icon Bing Bong in their D&D campaign, and now the imp's been modded into the RPG as a summon

A Baldur's Gate 3 modder has made Shadowheart's dreams come true by adding Bing Bong the baby imp, from the cast's very own D&D one-shot, into the RPG.

Last month, the cast of Baldur's Gate 3 - specifically the actors behind Shadowheart, Lae'zel, Karlach, Astarion, Gale, and Wyll - sat down with High Rollers DnD to play their own game of Dungeons & Dragons. There were a lot of great moments at the event, but the true star of the show was Bing Bong the imp. True to their characters, Shadowheart (Jennifer English) was a huge fan of the little guy while Lae'zel (Devora Wilde) did not want the cutie to join the cast on their journey.

It didn't take long for Baldur's Gate 3 fans to demand Larian add Bing Bong to the RPG itself , so one modder has now taken it upon themselves to do what Larian inexplicably hasn't. As spotted by Gayming , the 'Bing Bong Summon' mod is available to download for Baldur's Gate 3 via Nexusmods , and adds a necklace that allows players to reunite the little guy with Shadowheart.

To make the mod even sweeter, the item's description reads: "This necklace [is] uncomfortably hot, warmed by the heat of the love from those who once were." If you're wondering what benefit Bing Bong has (other than making Shadowheart happy), once summoned, the imp will help players by flying, turning invisible, and stinging enemies - which is why he should have been able to join the gang on their original D&D journey.

The mod's creator, MaestroMetty, has also revealed where Baldur's Gate 3 players can find the rare item once they've downloaded it: "You can find this necklace in the Cartilaginous Chest past Shadowheart's pod in the Nautiloid," the mod's description reads. Alternatively, you can also buy it from Arron the merchant at Druids Grove.