Baldur's Gate 3 fans can finally marry Astarion thanks to a new update for Baldur's Village, the Stardew Valley mod approved by Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke himself

The creator behind the massive Stardew Valley mod merging ConcernedApe's farming sim with Baldur's Gate 3 has released a brand-new update, finally allowing Astarion stans to marry the vampire elf of their dreams.

Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods , acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its quirky inhabitants to Stardew Valley. The mastermind behind the mod, Xun, has had quite a journey since its release, as it caught the attention and approval of Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke , faced a DMCA takedown from Wizards of the Coast , and was reinstated following an apology from the D&D publisher.

Happy weekend, everyone! Version 1.6.2 is now available for download on Nexus!Update 1.6.2 includes:* Added Astarion's 10-heart event, with unique versions for before and after marriage.❗️Please make sure to update the BVportrait file, or the scenes may not display correctly.… pic.twitter.com/o5H0PRfxdfApril 5, 2025

Since then, Xun shared that work on the mod would "resume as scheduled" – and boy, has it. A recent post from the creator showcases the latest Baldur's Village update, bringing the mod to version 1.6.2 with Astarion's previously teased 10-heart event and accompanying wedding reactions from some of the fellow Baldur's Gate 3 companions present. Other minor fixes to character dialogue and various visuals are also present within the new version.

The mod update is especially exciting to see after the DMCA debacle last week, and there's still more to come from Xun, too. As they wrote in a past Q&A on their Patreon , more Baldur's Gate 3 characters are planned for Baldur's Village, with marriage candidates aside from Astarion in the works as requested "based on feedback and crowdfunding" – and perhaps even Minthara, Jaheria, and Minsc, as their exclusion apparently "isn't set in stone" either.



