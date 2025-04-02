Following "mistaken" DMCA from D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, Stardew Valley player behind Larian-approved Baldur's Gate 3 mod assures work will "resume as scheduled"

The creator behind the massive Stardew Valley mod merging ConcernedApe's farming sim with Baldur's Gate 3 responds following the "mistaken" DMCA from Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast.

Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods , acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its quirky inhabitants to Stardew Valley. After catching the attention and approval of Larian lead Swen Vincke , the mod was removed due to a DMCA takedown from Wizards of the Coast . Fans and Vincke himself defended the mod then, before the D&D publisher apologized for "mistakenly" issuing the takedown .

Creator Xun stayed relatively quiet through the debacle – until now, that is. With the big mod back up and running, they've posted an official response with a "full explanation" regarding the initial takedown and future plans. "Last week, due to copyright issues, the Baldur's Village mod was temporarily taken down from Nexus," it reads. "This unforeseen challenge caught our team off guard and led to confusion and concern among many players."

Hello everyone,In the past few days, we have been actively addressing a situation, and we are now able to provide a full explanation.Last week, due to copyright issues, the Baldur’s Village MOD was temporarily taken down from Nexus. This unforeseen challenge caught our team… pic.twitter.com/HrUmVoSkbbApril 2, 2025

Now that everything has been "thoroughly clarified and resolved," though, Xun takes time to thank Larian Studios, the Nexus Mods team, and Wizards of the Coast as they "recognize that protecting intellectual property is a complex and serious responsibility." There's a lot more in store for Baldur's Village, too. "On the very day we received the takedown notice, we had just finalized Astarion's Ten-heart event, which was scheduled for the next update."

Xun continues, explaining how the DMCA left them "disheartened as we thought that this content might never reach the community" – but work will continue as before with updates for Baldur's Gate 3 companions and more. "Fortunately, we are able to move forward. In the near future, we will be releasing a minor update that includes bug fixes and Astarion's Ten Hearts event. Other planned content updates will also resume as scheduled."



Searching for more? Here are some of the best Stardew Valley mods to download now.