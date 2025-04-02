Following "mistaken" DMCA from D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, Stardew Valley player behind Larian-approved Baldur's Gate 3 mod assures work will "resume as scheduled"

News
By published

Bug fixes and Astarion's 10-heart event are coming to Baldur's Village

Baldur&#039;s Village Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod
(Image credit: Xun / ConcernedApe)

The creator behind the massive Stardew Valley mod merging ConcernedApe's farming sim with Baldur's Gate 3 responds following the "mistaken" DMCA from Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast.

Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods, acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its quirky inhabitants to Stardew Valley. After catching the attention and approval of Larian lead Swen Vincke, the mod was removed due to a DMCA takedown from Wizards of the Coast. Fans and Vincke himself defended the mod then, before the D&D publisher apologized for "mistakenly" issuing the takedown.

Creator Xun stayed relatively quiet through the debacle – until now, that is. With the big mod back up and running, they've posted an official response with a "full explanation" regarding the initial takedown and future plans. "Last week, due to copyright issues, the Baldur's Village mod was temporarily taken down from Nexus," it reads. "This unforeseen challenge caught our team off guard and led to confusion and concern among many players."

Now that everything has been "thoroughly clarified and resolved," though, Xun takes time to thank Larian Studios, the Nexus Mods team, and Wizards of the Coast as they "recognize that protecting intellectual property is a complex and serious responsibility." There's a lot more in store for Baldur's Village, too. "On the very day we received the takedown notice, we had just finalized Astarion's Ten-heart event, which was scheduled for the next update."

Xun continues, explaining how the DMCA left them "disheartened as we thought that this content might never reach the community" – but work will continue as before with updates for Baldur's Gate 3 companions and more. "Fortunately, we are able to move forward. In the near future, we will be releasing a minor update that includes bug fixes and Astarion's Ten Hearts event. Other planned content updates will also resume as scheduled."

Searching for more? Here are some of the best Stardew Valley mods to download now.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about simulation
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side

After just 4 days of inZOI early access, The Sims 4's most notorious NSFW mod has come to the hyper-realistic life sim
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3

Larian boss defends mods as D&D owner Wizards of the Coast blasts a Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod offline with a DMCA: "There are good ways of dealing with this"
An Inkling looking shocked as she stares at the Smash Bros. logo in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal trailer.

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is surprised the Switch 2 Direct is an hour long, and no, he doesn't know what's coming, even if "people are going to suspect no matter what"
See more latest
Most Popular
An Inkling looking shocked as she stares at the Smash Bros. logo in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal trailer.
Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is surprised the Switch 2 Direct is an hour long, and no, he doesn't know what's coming, even if "people are going to suspect no matter what"
best Tom Cruise movie moments
Batman and Top Gun star Val Kilmer dies age 65
Superman
New footage of James Gunn's Superman shown behind closed doors features Krypto the Superdog and plenty of laughs
Nintendo Switch 2 logo over console
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: Latest rumors and predictions as we countdown to the showcase
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
Keanu Reeves is returning for John Wick 5, described as a "truly phenomenal and fresh" take on the character
A screenshot of Mario Kart 9, shown during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Ex Nintendo PR managers say the Switch 2 generation is likely to see the retirement of "several of the major developers at Nintendo who we have known for 40 something years"
A Helldiver holding a flag in a promotional image for Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2 CEO says industry layoffs have seen "very little accountability" from executives who "let go of one third of the company because you made stupid decisions"
Helldivers 2 Warbond
"Games that get 19% user score do not generally recover": Helldivers 2 CEO reflects on Arrowhead's "summer of pain" and No Man's Sky-inspired redemption arc
Dexter: Original Sin
Despite mixed reviews, the Dexter prequel series has been renewed for season 2
An illustration of Vault Boy saluting before a nuclear mushroom cloud.
Not for the first time, workers at Fallout, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls parent ZeniMax threaten strike at Microsoft: "Paying your employees a livable wage as a multi-trillion dollar company is the least they could be doing"