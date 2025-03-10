Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
"So much love went into this"
A massive new Stardew Valley mod turns ConcernedApe's farming sim into Baldur's Gate 3, bringing the RPG's beloved companions to Pelican Town – and it's Larian Studios-approved.
Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods, acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its inhabitants to Stardew Valley. Adding a big brand-new map north of Pelican Town with six locations, more than 20 characters, dynamic events, and various shops with unique items, the mod is nothing short of impressive – and it's not only excited players who think so, either.
The stunning creation has caught the attention of none other than Baldur's Gate 3 director and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke, who praises modder Xun in an online post. "So much love went into this," writes the developer. "Amazing work!" Xun's own response to Vincke shows just how much his words mean: "You have always been an inspiration, and your words mean a lot to us. We sincerely thank you for your encouragement."
Amazing work, indeed. The Baldur's Village mod went live just two days ago and has already managed to garner a whopping 11,000 downloads and over 80,000 views. Its popularity isn't all that surprising, considering how seamlessly it manages to bridge the RPG and farming sim together – and how it adds new romanceable NPCs to Stardew Valley, like Baldur's Gate 3's ever-beloved vampire elf Astarion, of course.
As a longtime fan of both games myself, I'd wager Baldur's Village might end up slotting well into the list of the best Stardew Valley mods around –in my opinion, it's already right up there with the likes of Cornucopia and Stardew Valley Expanded with how much it adds to the sim. Hopefully, Xun continues building upon the mod, bringing more of the Forgotten Realms and their quirky inhabitants to Pelican Town.
