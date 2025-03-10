Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town

News
By
published

"So much love went into this"

Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
(Image credit: (Image credit: baldursvillage / ConcernedApe))

A massive new Stardew Valley mod turns ConcernedApe's farming sim into Baldur's Gate 3, bringing the RPG's beloved companions to Pelican Town – and it's Larian Studios-approved.

Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods, acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its inhabitants to Stardew Valley. Adding a big brand-new map north of Pelican Town with six locations, more than 20 characters, dynamic events, and various shops with unique items, the mod is nothing short of impressive – and it's not only excited players who think so, either.

The stunning creation has caught the attention of none other than Baldur's Gate 3 director and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke, who praises modder Xun in an online post. "So much love went into this," writes the developer. "Amazing work!" Xun's own response to Vincke shows just how much his words mean: "You have always been an inspiration, and your words mean a lot to us. We sincerely thank you for your encouragement."

Amazing work, indeed. The Baldur's Village mod went live just two days ago and has already managed to garner a whopping 11,000 downloads and over 80,000 views. Its popularity isn't all that surprising, considering how seamlessly it manages to bridge the RPG and farming sim together – and how it adds new romanceable NPCs to Stardew Valley, like Baldur's Gate 3's ever-beloved vampire elf Astarion, of course.

As a longtime fan of both games myself, I'd wager Baldur's Village might end up slotting well into the list of the best Stardew Valley mods around –in my opinion, it's already right up there with the likes of Cornucopia and Stardew Valley Expanded with how much it adds to the sim. Hopefully, Xun continues building upon the mod, bringing more of the Forgotten Realms and their quirky inhabitants to Pelican Town.

Craving more farm sim shenanigans? Here are 10 games like Stardew Valley to play next.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns with "levels and lands comparable to the Skyrim modding community" could come "this year," says one of the RPG's experienced modders
Screenshots from Iron Valley
You can play Stardew Valley in TRPG form with this completely free Ironsworn & Starforged solo RPG system hack
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2
True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
Mirthwood
One of the most enchanting games like Stardew Valley I played in 2024 just got a big new update, placing the medieval life sim RPG back on my radar
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod showing Henry in the Nautiloid ship
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Henry comes to Baldur's Gate 3 thanks to a mod commission, and our RPG hero is predictably scared and horny: "Henry’s romance could go anywhere, I think. Maybe Karlach"
Stardew Valley screenshot of the farmer next to their pet dog who wears a paper hat
Stardew Valley 1.6 has brought a sense of excitement and discovery back to Pelican Town, and I'm losing myself to it all over again
Latest in Simulation Games
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5
The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2
True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
Paralives
The Sims 4's colorful competitor Paralives is bringing one of my favorite features from The Sims 3 back – the ability to customize literally everything
Let&#039;s Build a Dungeon
"They will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head": This management sim about making the perfect MMO is so detailed it lets you play your own game
Latest in News
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2's Abby star Kaitlyn Dever admits it's been hard to not look at character backlash on the internet
John Bernthal The Punisher
Jon Bernthal teases upcoming "dark" Punisher special: "It's the version that this character deserves"
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima is still hung up on his ex, as Death Stranding 2 features a Metal Gear Solid doppelganger the director says is the spitting image of Solid Snake
Daredevil: Born Again
Elden Henson jokes that what happened to Foggy in Daredevil: Born Again went down because he ran over Kevin Feige's foot with his car
God of War Ragnarok
God of War turns 20 this month, but before you get too excited, Santa Monica Studio says "there are no planned announcements" at its celebratory panel
More about simulation
InZOI screenshot

The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2

True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
John Bernthal The Punisher

Jon Bernthal teases upcoming "dark" Punisher special: "It's the version that this character deserves"
See more latest
Most Popular
John Bernthal The Punisher
Jon Bernthal teases upcoming "dark" Punisher special: "It's the version that this character deserves"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2's Abby star Kaitlyn Dever admits it's been hard to not look at character backlash on the internet
God of War Ragnarok
God of War turns 20 this month, but before you get too excited, Santa Monica Studio says "there are no planned announcements" at its celebratory panel
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima is still hung up on his ex, as Death Stranding 2 features a Metal Gear Solid doppelganger the director says is the spitting image of Solid Snake
Balatro
Balatro creator started "properly playing the game myself about a week before launch" and had "a pretty emotional moment" where he realized it's "actually fun"
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition
Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release date, and the Collector's Edition includes exactly what I predicted it would
Kingmakers
Kingmakers is a strategy game about taking on medieval armies with a gun, but its devs thought the giant mech was too much
The Witcher 3 lead says "not many games" were trying to match the RPG back in 2015, and that meant "there was a risk" to making it in the first place
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 dev says his new vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker wants to challenge genre conventions, but only if "we're changing them to actually achieve some goal"
Daredevil recap: The Defenders
Marvel fans are discussing which of the Netflix series characters would have survived the Blip