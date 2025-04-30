ConcernedApe doesn't "really try Stardew Valley mods," but "read an article about" the Larian-approved Baldur's Gate 3 mashup and thinks "it's cool"

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has praised Baldur's Village, the massive mod merging his farming sim with Baldur's Gate 3 – but he hasn't tried it yet.

Speaking in a recent interview with PC Gamer, ConcernedApe explains that while he has indeed seen Baldur's Village, the mod that acts as a fan-created expansion bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its quirky inhabitants to Stardew Valley, he hasn't played it. In fact, he probably hasn't played most mods himself. "I haven't tried it," admits the developer. "I don't really try Stardew Valley mods."

He does seem to quite like the look of it, though. "I have seen pictures of it, screenshots, and I read an article about it, but I think it's cool." ConcernedApe is also happy to see Stardew Valley modding in full swing after the farming gem's massive 1.6 update last year, which he says made the process easier for fans. "The recent Stardew Valley update 1.6 made it so much easier to mod," says ConcernedApe.

Eric Barone talks Stardew Valley & Haunted Chocolatier | ConcernedApe Interview - YouTube Watch On

"Modders have so much more power and control over any little thing," he continues, sharing that he hopes the more extensive modding tools introduced in patch 1.6 had helped Baldur's Village creator Xun produce the Baldur's Gate 3-themed Stardew Vally expansion, too: "I'm hoping that they utilized those features to make this."

The mod, which has been a hot topic since gaining the approval of Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke, then facing a DMCA takedown from Wizards of the Coast, and finally being reinstated after the publisher apologized for "mistakenly" issuing the removal, is currently available to download for free on Nexus Mods. It's also set to expand from here on out, with updates for its Baldur's Gate 3 companions, new romances, and more underway.



Searching for more? Here are some of the best Stardew Valley mods to download now.