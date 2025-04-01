After slamming D&D's Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate 3 devs celebrate "good ending" for Stardew Valley mod as it gets reinstated after a "mistaken" DMCA

News
By published

"Long live Baldur's Village!"

Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
(Image credit: (Image credit: baldursvillage / ConcernedApe))

The massive Stardew Valley mod merging ConcernedApe's farming sim with Baldur's Gate 3 was taken down yesterday but has now been reinstated following pushback from Larian Studios and an apology from Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast.

Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods, acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its inhabitants to Stardew Valley. Upon creator Xun's release of the monumental mod, Larian lead Swen Vincke himself approved, praising them for their "amazing work." It comes as no surprise, then, that when word of a DMCA takedown being issued by Wizards of the Coast arose, Vincke defended the mod.

The Larian CEO, who wrote after the DMCA that mods "shouldn't be treated like commercial ventures that infringe on your property," has now taken to the web once more to celebrate "a good ending" for Xun and the mod after Wizards of the Coast issued an apology explaining that the "Baldur's Village DMCA takedown was issued mistakenly" yesterday. "A good ending. Happy for Xun, Kawaner, Yudeling, Haruka, and Sirris," posts Vincke.

"I hope they get to develop a lot more of it. And also good on WotC for fixing this swiftly." Fellow Larian developer, publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse, shares similar thoughts on the mod in his own response to the initial DMCA takedown from Wizards of the Coast: "Long live Baldur's Village!" Long live Baldur's Village indeed – and as for Vincke's hopes, it's pretty safe to say there is in fact "a lot more" of the mod to come.

After all, creator Xun previously revealed that they've played over 1,500 hours of Stardew Valley and work on Baldur's Village isn't anywhere near finished as they "will continue to improve it even though our lives are really busy." As a fan of both the farming sim and RPG myself, I'm personally excited to see more Baldur's Gate 3 companions make their way to Pelican Town – although for now, Astarion is more than enough for me.

Searching for more? Here are some of the best Stardew Valley mods to download now.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about baldur s gate
Astarion from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3

"I believe in experiencing life and art through human expression, not software": Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor calls for proper AI regulation
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach

Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach actor says CEOs "just want to save money" with AI: "It'll destroy their reputation, their company, everything"
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 will be a "fresh start" after its new title links to divisive Marvel comic storyline
See more latest
Most Popular
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland says Spider-Man 4 will be a "fresh start" after its new title links to divisive Marvel comic storyline
The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot PS5 showing joel and ellie walking
Naughty Dog's streak of The Last of Us re-releases isn't over yet, as leaker claims a $100 special edition is on the way soon
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
After being indefinitely delayed for two years, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reveals first images and footage as it finally sets a release date
Skyrim
Ex-Bethesda dev turned indie says "good things often happen by accident," like that time Skyrim players convinced themselves the RPG's foxes were leading them to treasure
Palworld
Palworld dev says the studio went dark for months because "the team was getting burnt out from all the social media stuff, I was getting burnt out, our CEO was under attack in Japan"
A screenshot from Metaphor: ReFantazio of Strohl&#039;s awakening scene.
Metaphor: ReFantazio had to dial back an early battle system inspired by a notoriously brutal 2003 JRPG, because 20 years later, players found it "irrational" and "just not fun"
All-New Venom cover revealing MJ as said all-new Venom with classic reference text
Spider-Man's ex Mary Jane Watson is officially Venom, but she and the symbiote are "not together by choice"
BlackSpace Engine screenshot showing water crashing on rocks
At a ridiculously detailed showcase of the open-world engine behind the RPG Crimson Desert, I asked a ridiculously detailed question about water and all hell broke loose
The Super Mario Bros NES box
Super Mario Bros 2 player crashes the game, casually posts the clip online, and accidentally makes "the biggest 2D Mario speedrun discovery in years"
Teamfight Tactics key art for Arcane set featuring young Powder and other characters
The world's "largest PC strategy game" has a novel idea – what if it was OK for people to leave?