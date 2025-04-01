After slamming D&D's Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate 3 devs celebrate "good ending" for Stardew Valley mod as it gets reinstated after a "mistaken" DMCA

The massive Stardew Valley mod merging ConcernedApe's farming sim with Baldur's Gate 3 was taken down yesterday but has now been reinstated following pushback from Larian Studios and an apology from Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast.

Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods , acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its inhabitants to Stardew Valley. Upon creator Xun's release of the monumental mod, Larian lead Swen Vincke himself approved , praising them for their "amazing work." It comes as no surprise, then, that when word of a DMCA takedown being issued by Wizards of the Coast arose, Vincke defended the mod .

A good ending. Happy for Xun, Kawaner, Yudeling, Haruka, and Sirris. I hope they get to develop a lot more of it. And also good on WOTC for fixing this swiftly.https://t.co/1IBIhPBy9jMarch 31, 2025

The Larian CEO, who wrote after the DMCA that mods "shouldn't be treated like commercial ventures that infringe on your property," has now taken to the web once more to celebrate "a good ending" for Xun and the mod after Wizards of the Coast issued an apology explaining that the "Baldur's Village DMCA takedown was issued mistakenly" yesterday. "A good ending. Happy for Xun, Kawaner, Yudeling, Haruka, and Sirris," posts Vincke .

"I hope they get to develop a lot more of it. And also good on WotC for fixing this swiftly." Fellow Larian developer, publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse, shares similar thoughts on the mod in his own response to the initial DMCA takedown from Wizards of the Coast: "Long live Baldur's Village!" Long live Baldur's Village indeed – and as for Vincke's hopes, it's pretty safe to say there is in fact "a lot more" of the mod to come.

Long live Baldur's Village! https://t.co/l6v7l1DbUCMarch 31, 2025

After all, creator Xun previously revealed that they've played over 1,500 hours of Stardew Valley and work on Baldur's Village isn't anywhere near finished as they "will continue to improve it even though our lives are really busy." As a fan of both the farming sim and RPG myself, I'm personally excited to see more Baldur's Gate 3 companions make their way to Pelican Town – although for now, Astarion is more than enough for me.



