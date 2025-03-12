Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod

The talented creator behind the massive new Stardew Valley mod that turns ConcernedApe's farming sim into Baldur's Gate 3 isn't done with it just yet – and their in-game hours prove just how dedicated they are.

Baldur's Village, as the mod is aptly dubbed on Nexus Mods , acts as a fan-created expansion, bringing a bit of the Baldur's Gate 3 world and its inhabitants to Stardew Valley. While it only released a few days ago, it managed to catch the attention and approval of Larian lead Swen Vincke himself, as well as almost 20,000 downloads – and according to creator Xun, there's more to come for Baldur's Village and its fans yet.

Showing off their total in-game hours in Stardew Valley in a recent post , Xun reveals that the mod is still in the works with improvements to follow in the future.

"I wanna show you guys my playtime," they write. "I've been playing Stardew Valley since the day it was released, and now we finally have our own mod. So happy that such people like it, and we will continue to improve it even though our lives are really busy."

I wanna show you guys my playtime...I've been playing Stardew Valley since the day it was released, and now we finally have our own mod. So happy that such people like it, and we will continue to improve it even though our lives are really busy... 😭 pic.twitter.com/1ocqtr8xv8March 11, 2025

It's exciting, to say the least, as Baldur's Village is already massive, featuring six locations, more than 20 characters, dynamic events, various shops with unique items – and most importantly, romanceable Baldur's Gate 3 companions like Astarion. It already rivals some of the best Stardew Valley mods in sheer size, and there's no telling how it'll continue to expand as Xun brings more of the Forgotten Realms to Pelican Town.



