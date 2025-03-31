Larian boss defends mods as D&D owner Wizards of the Coast blasts a Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod offline with a DMCA: "There are good ways of dealing with this"

Dungeons & Dragons IP holder Wizards of the Coast may have cast an unceremonious DMCA on fans' Baldur's Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod, but that doesn't mean Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke – who called the made-with-love mod "amazing" earlier this month – agrees.

"Free quality fan mods highlighting your characters in other game genres are proof your work resonates and a unique form of word of mouth," Vincke says in response to Wizards of the Coast's takedown in a series of Twitter posts . "Imho they shouldn't be treated like commercial ventures that infringe on your property."

Earlier today, former "Baldur's Village" host Nexus Mods reached out to GamesRadar+ to share its perspective on the mod's removal, which a Wizards lawyer requested last week.

"We've been trying to reach out with Wizards, Larian, etc. in the hopes of getting it reinstated as it's such a good mod," a Nexus content manager says of Baldur's Village, which added a formidable new map and adorable Baldur's Gate 3 sprites to Stardew Valley. GamesRadar+ will update this article with additional information from Nexus should it come in.

For now, it appears that Larian – or at least Swen Vincke – is in full support of the Baldur's Village creators, but encouragement is about the extent of what the developer is able to offer.

"Protecting your IP can be tricky," Vincke continues in his Twitter posts, "but I do hope this gets settled. There are good ways of dealing with this."

Mod creator XunHe1145 has not publicly acknowledged the state of Baldur's Village, though their Patreon dedicated to furnishing the mod with updates is still active .

