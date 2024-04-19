Baldur's Gate 3 leads feel "closure" after the RPG's victory lap: "I'm crazy hyped about what's next but it's going to take a while"

Larian Studios is full steam ahead on its non-D&D era

The Baldur's Gate 3 team has expressed a feeling of "closure" after the juggernaut game completed its victory lap. 

Baldur's Gate 3 had been quietly bubbling away in early access for years, before launching to massive commercial and critical success. The RPG threequel unexpectedly became one of the best-selling hits of last year, and just recently, its record-breaking status reached new heights as it won all five major Game of the Year awards

Baldur's Gate 3 became the first game in history to win gold at The Game Awards, the DICE Awards, the Game Developers Choice Awards, the Golden Joysticks, and the BAFTAs - and that last accolade is what bookmarked this chapter for some development leads. 

"The BAFTAs really felt like the proper closure," studio founder and game director Swen Vincke explains in a recent tweet, while also teasing that he's "crazy hyped about what's next but it's going to take a while."

"Seconded. Closure was needed," publishing director Micheal Douse chimes in. "I can't wait to focus on the future and get back to work and put my amazing team to good use. I am not someone designed to twiddle thumbs and smile politely."

Both developers seem to have closed a page on Baldur's Gate 3, especially after announcing that an expansion or a Baldur's Gate 4 won't come from developer Larian Studios. The team instead seems to be working on something completely original, while D&D license holder Hasbro is already "talking to lots of partners" to avoid another quarter-century break between Baldur's Gates. 

Larian Studios has "two games that we want to make," alongside "lots of concepts."

