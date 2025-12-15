Baldur's Gate 3 director follows up Divinity's big reveal by teasing fans as Larian gets back to work on the RPG: "Going back to putting beaches in games now"

Larian Studios has been hard at work after unveiling one of the most exciting new games at The Game Awards 2025, the new Divinity entry – and it seems that a part of that work might be implementing an opening act similar to the developer's past RPGs' own.

If you've played Divinity: Original Sin, its sequel, or the more recent Baldur's Gate 3, then you know all about the boat-to-beach sequence (although in the latter RPG's case, it's more of a spaceship than your run-of-the-mill aquatic vehicle). It's become iconic, really – and it may just take yet another form in Larian Studios' upcoming Divinity game. At least, anyway, it sounds like some sort of beach will be in the devs' new gem.

Game director and studio founder Swen Vincke seemingly teases as much in a recent online post following The Game Awards. "Past couple of [months] have been quite the roller coaster," he writes. "Super proud of the team that put it all together. ⁦They did a stellar job. Also very grateful to The Game Awards⁩ for supporting us with the announcement." Then, he casually adds, "Going back to putting beaches in games now."

Past couple of have been quite the roller coaster. Super proud of the team that put it all together. ⁦They did a stellar job. Also very grateful to the ⁦⁦@thegameawards⁩ for supporting us with the announce.Going back to putting beaches in games now. pic.twitter.com/XFybGoXbaUDecember 13, 2025

His responses underneath the initial thread don't just imply that Divinity will follow in Larian Studios' previous RPGs' footsteps by including a beach, however. I might just be on some serious hopium here, but they come off as hinting toward a shipwreck-oriented beginning. In one reply to Palworld community lead John 'Bucky' Buckley's comment that he "can't wait to wake up on the beach in shackles again," Vincke says he's "taking notes."

Under another response that pleads for a shipwreck-related start in Divinity and questions what will happen "if" there isn't one, the Larian mastermind jokes, "I'd be wrecked, too." It's not just me, right? Obviously, Vincke is just having a bit of fun here – but considering the studio's history and how other supposed hints and teases have unfolded, I'd argue that it's very possible the new Divinity will feature its own chaotic beach opening.

Or, perhaps, I hope it will – but hey, what's wrong with that? For now, I'll be keeping my fingers crossed that Divinity isn't all too far off. Larian Studios is working on another RPG, too, after all: the mysterious project they've only codenamed Excalibur.

"It isn't about trying to shock": Divinity isn't an RPG that shies away from heavy topics because Larian knows "people are capable of appreciating a three-dimensional world"