Baldur's Gate 3 wins Steam's Labor of Love award following 2 years of updates and community support: "Pretty f***ing good way to start 2026"

More than two years after its initial release, Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 has won Steam's 2025 Labor of Love award. The Dungeon and Dragons-style turn-based RPG is one of the most highly rated games of all time, and has sold more than 20 million copies as of last year.

Baldur's Gate 3 cleaned up at The Games Awards in 2023, but that wasn't the only year that it picked up a prestigious trophy at the show. In the years since, it has picked up Best Community Support at both The Game Awards 2024 and 2025.

Known for continued updates and the team's fantastic communication with the game's players, Baldur's Gate 3 continues to receive accolades. Most recently the fan-voted Labor of Love award, an accolade given to developers that "continue to nurture and support their creations" on Steam

Larian Studios' publishing director Michael Douse posts on Twitter thanking everyone for their votes and support. He writes, "Pretty fucking good way to start 2026. Thank you everyone!"

Pretty fucking good way to start 2026. Thank you everyone! 💜 pic.twitter.com/k7040lVZlCJanuary 3, 2026

The win was not without controversy, with fans split on whether Baldur's Gate 3 really deserved the accolade, with many saying that No Man's Sky did far more in 2025. While players still love Baldur's Gate 3, they point out that Hello Games did more to support its game in 2025.

"I hate when people vote for things based on how much they like them rather than how much they deserve them," one user writes on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit . "BG3 is a great game, sure, but it received one final major update this (last) year. No Man's Sky received four and it's still going."

Baldur's Gate 3 director says "a lot has become lost in translation" since Divinity's announcement and the AI blowback that followed: "It would be irresponsible for us not to evaluate new technologies."