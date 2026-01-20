Baldur's Gate 3 sales are "incredible" following Divinity announcement says Larian boss, and Original Sin 2 has had "its best month" since 2017: "Wish I'd removed the squirrel in time"

In the wake of Larian Studios announcing a new Divinity is on the way, Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 have seen nice big spikes in sales. As much isn't surprising, since Larian had the honor of being the biggest publicity stunt and final reveal of last year's The Game Awards, but the sheer amount is a pleasant surprise for the company.

Founder Swen Vincke expressed his polite astonishment on Twitter. "Sales for both Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 have been incredible since the announcement of Divinity," he says, quote-tweeting a post about Baldur's Gate 3's concurrent players on Steam. "Divinity: Original Sin 2 really surprised us by having its best month since release in 2017."

Indeed, the Baldur's Gate threequel drew in over 110,000 concurrent players on Steam on Saturday, January 18, according to SteamDB, just down from a peak of over 127,000 on January 4. Looks to me like quite a few took advantage of the 25% discount in the winter sale on Valve's store to see what all this Dungeons and Dragons-related malarkey is all about.