Baldur's Gate 3 sales are "incredible" following Divinity announcement says Larian boss, and Original Sin 2 has had "its best month" since 2017: "Wish I'd removed the squirrel in time"

Nothing gets games selling like a huge reveal

Sir Lora in Divinity: Original Sin 2
(Image credit: Larian Studios/Bandai Namco)

In the wake of Larian Studios announcing a new Divinity is on the way, Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 have seen nice big spikes in sales. As much isn't surprising, since Larian had the honor of being the biggest publicity stunt and final reveal of last year's The Game Awards, but the sheer amount is a pleasant surprise for the company.

Founder Swen Vincke expressed his polite astonishment on Twitter. "Sales for both Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 have been incredible since the announcement of Divinity," he says, quote-tweeting a post about Baldur's Gate 3's concurrent players on Steam. "Divinity: Original Sin 2 really surprised us by having its best month since release in 2017."