Divinity series sees spike in players on Steam following new RPG's reveal at The Game Awards, reigniting love for Larian Studios' older titles

The hype surrounding The Game Awards 2025 and all the new games showcased at the event hasn't quite died down, especially when it comes to the upcoming Divinity entry from Larian Studios. In fact, fans are diving back into the past RPG gems.

Unsurprisingly, Baldur's Gate 3, the most recent of Larian Studios' turn-based bangers, is still among the top 50 most-played games on Steam (thanks, SteamDB), sitting in the 29th spot with an impressive 24-hour peak of 83,012 active players. What is surprising, however, is the fact that Divinity: Original Sin 2 has climbed back up to the 180th place on the list, boasting a 24-hour record of 10,898 players in-game.

Does that not sound like much?

Well, it is. There haven't been over 10,000 players in the Divinity: Original Sin sequel for a good few months now, and with the 2017 title consistently hitting just about half that over November, this new record is quite the jump. It's difficult not to attribute the new player count to the excitement after The Game Awards – plus, Original Sin isn't the only Divinity with a sudden influx of interested players, either. The "Enhanced" edition of the first Original Sin is in a similar position.

As per its own statistics on SteamDB, there's been a 24-hour peak of 2,150 active players in the game. Prior to The Game Awards, the original Original Sin (try saying that five times quickly, eh?) only had anywhere from 200 to 600 folks in-game – so under 1,000.

Perhaps the most shocking change of all, though, comes in the form of the old Divinity entries. Take Divine Divinity, from 2002, for example. It's gone from, like, 15 players to 169. Not much, but a pretty significant boost nonetheless.

So, if you look at the stats for basically any and every Divinity title, you might spot a familiar trend – following The Game Awards, more players are hopping in. I'd wager it's a healthy blend of both longtime series stans and newcomers preparing alike, although thankfully, no experience with Larian Studios' past RPGs is actually required to enjoy the upcoming Divinity (but I'd bet giving them a go will help with understanding the lore and all).

