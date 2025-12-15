Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now on current-gen consoles, and Larian teases "you might even pick up on certain things" in the newly announced Divinity if you jump in

Over a year after being rated and mere days after revealing the latest entry in the series, Larian Studios has released Divinity: Original Sin 2 on current-gen platforms.

Baldur's Gate 3 put Larian on the map as a can't-miss developer, like we saw with CD Projekt Red after The Witcher 3, and we found out last week at The Game Awards 2025 that what's next will be Divinity – a new entry in Larian's original series. Naturally, this announcement has people keen to check out what came before, and the last entry, Divinity: Original Sin 2, is one that RPG sickos will have been telling you to play for years now.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Now Available On Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, & PlayStation 5! - YouTube Watch On

And now Larian has made that prospect much more appealing, as over a year later from it being rated by PEGI for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, Larian has confirmed on its website that Divinity: Original Sin 2's Definitive Edition is out now for those consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch 2.

Even better news for anyone who owned the game on PS4, Xbox One, or the original Nintendo Switch is that it's a completely free upgrade (unless you are in Japan, where the upgrade costs 100 yen on PS5 and Switch 2).

Although, even with the new entry, Larian stresses that you don't need to play Original Sin 2 to understand the new Divinity game, saying, "Divinity will offer a completely new story, but there's some continuity and characters for those who’ve played previous games. You might even pick up on certain things others may not!"

Neither the trailer nor the accompanying FAQ post actually describes what is new in these editions; given that the previous console versions are locked at 30fps and the trailer shows it at 60fps, it seems like it's a straight bump in visuals and performance instead of any game-changing additions. The Nintendo eShop page says, "The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 has a higher resolution and provides a smoother experience with increased framerate," so if you were hoping to play with mouse controls on there, I'm afraid you're out of luck.

Plus, this confirms that Larian has Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits, and you know what that means...