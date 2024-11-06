Before Baldur's Gate 3, there was Divinity: Original Sin 2 - and after 4 years, the Definitive Edition is finally landing on the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Before Larian Studios worked on the beloved Dungeons & Dragons-esque Baldur's Gate 3 , it created another banger RPG sequel, Divinity: Original Sin 2 - and after more than four years on last-gen consoles, the Definitive Edition is finally getting an official version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 has long been playable on both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but it was off a copy that was technically originally intended for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This means players on current-gen platforms can't hit 60 frames per second and may suffer from other performance-related issues. It also means that things like faster load times could be achieved with a native port.

As the PlayStation store listing for the game describes it, "Although this game is playable on PS5, some features available on PS4 may be absent." It looks like current-gen console players don't have to worry about missing features or poor performance anymore, however - as seen on the website for game content rating system PEGI , both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Divinity: Original Sin 2's Definitive Edition have received new ratings.

Alongside both of the recently listed versions is a release date marking today, November 6, as the Definitive Edition of Divinity: Original Sin 2's launch on current-gen consoles. As of now, there's no separate page for this newer version rated by PEGI on either the PlayStation or Xbox storefronts, and there's also no sign of any sort of free upgrade for current players who already own the original 2018 release.

