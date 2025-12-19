Baldur's Gate 3 director hates Divinity: Original Sin 2's squirrel so much he tried to delete him from the new versions, but the character "just wouldn't die"

We can all agree the squirrels in Larian Studios games are amazing, right? All of us except Swen Vincke, studio founder and recurring game director, who hated one of the cute critters in Divinity: Original Sin 2 so much he ran a one-person campaign to get it deleted and failed.

He spoke about this to Mein-MMO, where he explained his disdain for the adorable pet. "It's funny that you like Sir Lora. I hate him. If there is one thing I regret about Original Sin 2, it's bringing Sir Lora into the game," he says. "I really tried to get rid of him."

He's not necessarily alone in this view, as Sir Lora was a late addition necessitated by Bandai Namco, who published the RPG on consoles. They wanted free DLC, and the woodland companion became the solution, a "joke that doesn’t really add anything" to the Original Sin follow-up.

"We regretted bringing Sir Lora in because it only happened due to publisher pressure," he adds. "And now we just want to get rid of him. But it's okay; it makes me happy that you enjoy him. There are people who put a lot of effort into creating him."

For this year's Switch 2. PS5 and Xbox Series X release, Vincke tried to right this publisher-led wrong by taking Sir Lora out, but he was told by the QA it was "too late" because of unforeseen structural issues.

"We couldn't figure out why. Sir Lora just wouldn't die. We lost several days debugging to find an answer to that. Now it's too late, so we have to keep him," Vincke states. The efforts would take Sir Lora out of one place, but he'd continue to pop up in others, and there was only so much time and resource available for the port.

The re-release of Divinity: Original Sin 2 is available now, providing you with ample time to enjoy Sir Lora before the new Divinity arrives.

