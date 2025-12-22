Divinity: Original Sin 2 star is "super excited" about that "delicious" Divinity trailer that saw a man get roasted like a rotisserie chicken, though Larian hasn't invited her back to the franchise "yet"

Sebille is happy to get a little weird

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Prolific video game actor and Divinity: Original Sin alumna Alix Wilton Regan really liked that debut Divinity trailer from The Game Awards, where a guy in a wicker man statue gets cooked on an open flame as if he were a tender piece of dinner meat.

"I really dug it," Wilton Regan, who contributed to Original Sin and starred in Original Sin 2 as lizard-slave elf Sebille, tells The Game in a new interview. "It felt like a kind of spin on the really famous film, The Wicker Man." In the iconic 1973 horror film, a hapless detective is also burned alive inside a wicker man, for the sake of a superstitious island's harvest.

"I love kind of folk horror. And I think that trailer is just really creepy and delicious," Wilton Regan continues to say about Divinity, bringing me back to my point about that man getting broiled like a holiday pork chop. Developer Larian itself leans into the parallel between man and meat – pairing images of the human sacrifice's tendons tearing with a festival-goer ripping flesh off a turkey leg. While the sacrifice burns, a whole pig turns on a spit. It's a festival of fire.