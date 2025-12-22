Divinity: Original Sin 2 star is "super excited" about that "delicious" Divinity trailer that saw a man get roasted like a rotisserie chicken, though Larian hasn't invited her back to the franchise "yet"

Prolific video game actor and Divinity: Original Sin alumna Alix Wilton Regan really liked that debut Divinity trailer from The Game Awards, where a guy in a wicker man statue gets cooked on an open flame as if he were a tender piece of dinner meat.

"I really dug it," Wilton Regan, who contributed to Original Sin and starred in Original Sin 2 as lizard-slave elf Sebille, tells The Game in a new interview. "It felt like a kind of spin on the really famous film, The Wicker Man." In the iconic 1973 horror film, a hapless detective is also burned alive inside a wicker man, for the sake of a superstitious island's harvest.

"I love kind of folk horror. And I think that trailer is just really creepy and delicious," Wilton Regan continues to say about Divinity, bringing me back to my point about that man getting broiled like a holiday pork chop. Developer Larian itself leans into the parallel between man and meat – pairing images of the human sacrifice's tendons tearing with a festival-goer ripping flesh off a turkey leg. While the sacrifice burns, a whole pig turns on a spit. It's a festival of fire.

Anyway. "I am super excited to see what they do with the project," says Wilton Regan, though she notes "I haven't been approached by Larian yet" to be featured in the upcoming Divinity game. The key word here is yet.

