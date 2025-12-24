Divinity trailer is not that shocking, Larian boss Swen Vincke says, because it's "not that different from what you see on HBO or on Netflix"

The trailer is "aspirational" and what the Baldur's Gate 3 studio wants "the game to look like"

Larian Studios isn't shying away from darker or adult themes in its next RPG, Divinity, which may come as little surprise to anyone who has spent time in Baldur's Gate 3's orbit. That said, while the game's debut trailer displays all of that intent in its gory glory, Larian CEO Swen Vincke says the trailer isn't actually all that shocking, because it's the sort of thing you'd see on HBO or Netflix.

Given the chance to speak to Vincke after Divinity's reveal at The Game Awards, we ask about the creative thought process behind the trailer and if any sense of shock factor was on the team's mind. You only have one chance to make a first impression, after all.

Vincke adds that the trailer's contents are perhaps not what you might see in the gaming space all that often, though it's fairly on brand for what Larian typically does with Divinity – the big difference this time around is that it's being done more cinematically.

