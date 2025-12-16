Long before Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Jennifer English filled Divinity: Original Sin 2 roles like a talking chest – and even Larian can't believe it

Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor Jennifer English didn't start her career in video games with the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired hit or the French GOTY – in fact, she first starred in a much older Larian Studios RPG.

If you've not seen the jokes circulating following The Game Awards 2025 about how having Jennifer English star in your game is a sure-fire way to create an award-winning title, they've been making rounds online as the actor boasts roles in both Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – two record-breaking nominees, when it comes to awards-related events. She also played the part of Latenna in Elden Ring, another banger.

Her debut role in the gaming industry, however, was around 2017, when she "played about 70 different characters" in Divinity: Original Sin 2. One of these very many roles is that of an enchanted chest with some amusing dialogue, and fans have been sharing clips of English as said chest since The Game Awards – clips that have caught Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke's eye. In a new post, he says.

Awesome - I didn’t remember she was in there. Game award winning cast that game :) https://t.co/3oEXRegeb0December 15, 2025

"Awesome – I didn't remember she was in there," admits Vincke. "Game award-winning cast, that game." It seems the Larian lead hasn't just caught wind of English's old role, but also of the memes regarding her and game award wins. Unsurprisingly, though, fans are taking to the comments of Vincke's response to plead for the actor's return in the upcoming Divinity entry unveiled at the recent Game Awards (and honestly, I get it).

"Surely Jennifer English can make a return to Divinity? Pretty please?" One fan begs Vincke. Another presumes, "The cast of Divinity will be a big class reunion, won't it?" I mean, I certainly hope so. Elsewhere in the replies, folks ask Larian to "make Jennifer English Divinity's narrator" – a role I personally think she'd smash. I do think I'd ideally like to see her as a companion once again myself, however.

A Larian RPG just wouldn't be the same without her. I'll be keeping my fingers crossed that English does indeed make a return to the Divinity series come the new entry (whenever its release may be) – and, perhaps, yet again as 70 different roles.

