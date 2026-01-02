No Rest for the Wicked lead blasts "irreparable damage" to Diablo under ex-Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra, who says "I don't have to work anymore" but "you do" so "chill"

News
By published

Thomas Mahler of Moon Studios reckons "anyone can look good in Diablo 4 or PoE2"

No Rest for the Wicked
(Image credit: Moon Studios)

Demonstrating trademark restraint, No Rest for the Wicked lead Thomas Mahler of Ori maker Moon Studios has been tearing into Diablo, Blizzard, former company president Mike Ybarra, and top action RPGs like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 in a social media rant that's ultimately dragged Ybarra in for a classic round of Twitter fisticuffs.

This began on December 30, 2025 when Mahler promoted his own action RPG. In a plea to streamers, he wrote, "We all know anyone can look good in Diablo 4 or PoE2. Do you really want to show your audience you've got skill? Try No Rest for the Wicked."

No Rest for the Wicked.

(Image credit: Moon Studios)

On December 31, Mahler readied the salvo. "Mike, real talk: You were put in charge of Diablo and you didn't treat it with the respect it deserved," he said in the first of many lengthy new posts and replies.

"Diablo used to mean something. Diablo 2 was an utter masterpiece and showed the whole world what western developers could do," he continued. "You OK'd turning Diablo into a MTX slot machine where people can buy horse armor for 65$."