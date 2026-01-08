After Baldur's Gate 3's famous bear scene, Larian makes a threat or perhaps a promise about Divinity's lizards: "I am doing it right now"

Larian Studios certainly made choices with the infamous bear sex scene in Baldur's Gate 3. The sequence, an intimate moment with Halsin is one that stuck in the mind of many – dare I say even most – players of the hit RPG. Naturally, inquiring minds want to know if you can do the same with the lizard people of the upcoming Divinity game, and, well, the answer's not no.

Larian is hosting an 'ask me anything' session on Reddit tomorrow, and in response to the announcement tweet, a fan asks, "Can I fuck or be fucked by the lizards?" Straight to the point, Larian responds with a hastily edited Pingu meme that now says, "I am doing it right now."

I don't want to put words in anyone's mouth or make any assumptions. This is the internet, we're all mentally poisoned from layers and layers of memes and speaking to each other through indecipherable references. Like, Pingu is a Swiss TV show from the '90s, and now it's being used to answer questions about intercourse with animal-people in role-playing games, what the hell is going on?