My biggest mistake in Divinity Original Sin 2 was treating the CRPG like Baldur's Gate 3

Character classes don't exist in Divinity Original Sin 2. Not in the typical sense, anyway. This crucial information totally escaped me when I sat down for my first ever playthrough, despite knowing full well that this is no Dungeons and Dragons RPG like Baldur's Gate 3.

When I queried the best class for an elf, Google dredged up the most incredibly specific results. Blood mage. Necro-storm cleric. So, like a well-trained BG3 devotee, I went hunting for a tab marked "class" in my character creator. Imagine my surprise when combat abilities, civil abilities, attributes, and talents greeted me instead. I clicked around worriedly, with absolutely no idea what I was supposed to be doing, and hoped for the best.

Such was the very slow, pronounced process of unpicking my BG3-ified brain. It's a pattern that has reared its head repeatedly as I've trucked my way to Arx. Every so often, certain expectations I've unwittingly carried with me throw me into a state of white hot panic as I forget which game I'm playing – although it makes me appreciate both even more for their differences.

Roleplaying with the punches