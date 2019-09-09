Divinity: Original Sin 2 Builds: combine the right skills to make the perfect build for your character

Divinity: Original Sin 2 builds are incredibly varied thanks to the robust skill system found within the game. You aren’t restricted by anything other than your imagination, which can lead to just as many failures as successes – especially when you’re just starting out. That’s why it’s nice to have a few ideas to aim for, guidelines more than rules, but still worth paying attention to.

No matter what build you go for, you need to remember to put enough points into memory to stay alive. Equally, you need to keep your constitution high enough to avoid being one-shot by the various monsters you’re going to be fighting against. Other than that, these builds are all focussed on a single attack stat; that way, you can get the most damage possible out of each attack. Also, it’s worth noting that these are all the more powerful when using the Lone Wolf perk, although it does mean your party will be limited to two people, both of those people will be absolute monsters. Without any further ado, here is a list of some of the best Divinity: Original Sin 2 builds.

Pryo Battlemage

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Race: Lizard

Primary Stat: Intelligence

Skills: Warfare, Pyrokinetic, Two-Handed

This class brings hellfire with it and combines that love of the hot stuff with a love of getting in everyone’s face. The strategy is simple, buff yourself with Sparking Swings, jump into the fray using Phoenix Dive, then unleash a quick Whirlwind to destroy everyone around you rapidly. If that doesn’t finish them off, then you can follow up with attacks like Blitz and Supernova. You’re going to need to keep a healer around just in case, but the damage output is incredible. If you want to keep yourself alive, then you could always put a couple of points into Necromancer to keep your health topped up by all the damage you’re doing. It’s worth taking the Demon, Picture of Health, and Elemental Affinity talents for the best possible build.

Undead Geomancer

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Race: Undead

Primary Stat: Intelligence

Skills: Geomancer, Necromancer

The Undead in Divinity: Original Sin 2 get a rough deal when it comes to healing, needing to resort to poison flasks or spells to regain health. Well, this build turns that into a huge buff and will have you converting everything around you into poison thanks to the Contamination ability. Then you can stroll around and Summon Bloated Corpse from the remains of your foes. You’ll also be able to steal health from your targets with the Necromancer passive buff. If you prefer a more hands-on approach, you can easily convert this into a Battlemage build by putting a couple of points into Warfare, for the Whirlwind skill, among others. This also makes skills like Bone Cage and Earthquake more effective, though at greater risk to yourself. You’ll need the Torturer talent to get the most out of this one either way.

Stunlock Mage

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Race: Dwarf

Primary Stat: Intelligence

Skills: Hydrosophist, Aerotheurge

The aim of this build is simple, never let your enemies move. You use a combination of Rain, Winter Blast, and Electrical Discharge to make sure your foes are always falling over or stunned. Then you chip away at them with a vast array of different spells. The ability to keep your team alive is also incredibly helpful, which makes it a great support class when paired with a close-range fighter, just make sure you don’t accidentally cause any collateral damage. Your friends won’t appreciate being put on ice. Take the Elemental Affinity talent if you’re expecting to be in the fray a lot, and take the Far Out Man talent if you prefer the ranged approach.

Powerhouse Rogue

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Race: Human

Primary Stat: Finesse

Skills: Scoundrel, Warfare, Dual-Wielding

A classic rogue build that is all about taking out one target at a time: rather than worrying about the entire fight. Simply Backlash behind a target before laying waste to their health with a huge array of different skills. That’s not to say you can’t do group control though. With skills like Fan of Knives and Whirlwind, you’re more than a match for any group of enemies. Thanks to the purely physical focus of this class and high critical hit damage, you’ll be a force to be feared on the battlefield. You’ll want to take the talents Guerilla for extra stealth damage, and Leech to heal using all of the blood pools you’ll be creating.

Deadly Ranger

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Race: Elf

Primary Stat: Finesse

Skills: Huntsman, Summoner, Ranged

The aim of this build is to never be in the fight yourself. Instead, you'll be commanding your summon to draw aggro while you take out enemies from afar. As such, you’re going to want to max out the Summoner skill as soon as possible to get the most out of it. From there, you can use skills like Tactical Retreat and Pin Down to make sure nobody can follow you, before taking out everyone in sight. Just make sure you’re always trying to find the high ground, as that’s where you’ll be doing the most damage thanks to the Huntsman passive ability. It’s a class that excels in dealing damage and benefits significantly from talents like Executioner and Arrow Recovery.

Shapeshifting Warrior

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Race: Human

Primary Stat: Strength

Skills: Polymorph, Warfare, Two-Handed

Perhaps the most peculiar of the Divinity: Original Sin 2 builds on this list; this one is all about unrelenting Strength and a huge toolset. You’ll be using all of the Warfare abilities that you’ve come to know and love like Battle Stomp and Blitz Attack, and combining them with the weird and wonderful skills from the Polymorph tree, like Tentacle Lash and Medusa Head. You can completely lock enemies out of the game by knocking them over or turning them to stone, and the sheer amount of damage you can deal with one hit is exceptional. It’s a fun build that works great when supported by some kind of mage, and benefits from the Picture of Health and Opportunist talents.

